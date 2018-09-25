Home»Sport

The social media reaction after a special day as Cork honours Liam Miller

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 06:07 PM

Manchester United took the win on penalties but it was an unforgettable day for everyone in Pairc Ui Chaoimh as the Liam Miller Tribute Match was a fitting honour for the former United, Celtic and Ireland midfielder.

Over 42,000 were in attendance at the home of Cork GAA for the much-anticipated occasion that lived up to the hype that surrounded the day.

While the match itself on the field ebbed and flowed, the fact that so many top players were willing to come together was a true testament to Liam Miller - the player and the man.

The game attracted a lot of buzz on social media, both from those at the stadium and watching at home.

The GAA pitch dimensions were a bit much for Gary Neville!

There was even some love for the referee on this special day (albeit from his brother!)

And if the day wasn't good enough - the drama continued as the match went to penalties

After United won the shoot-out, it brought an end to a special day


Related Articles

Former teammates pay tribute to Liam Miller with benefit match in Cork

GALLERY: All the best images from the Liam Miller Tribute Match in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Manchester United win Liam Miller Tribute Match after penalty shootout

Cork priest loses ticket for Liam Miller match but good Samaritan comes to the rescue

More in this Section

Security stopped 170 pitch invaders at World Cup, claim organisers

GALLERY: All the best images from the Liam Miller Tribute Match in Pairc Ui Chaoimh

Phil Mickelson would welcome another Ryder Cup partnership with Tiger Woods

Klopp wowed by Chelsea’s progress under Sarri


Today's Stories

GPA playing a long game on professionalism

All the key trigger points blue

When a club folds, it diminishes us all

James Milner has more than stayed the distance

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 22, 2018

    • 8
    • 15
    • 30
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »