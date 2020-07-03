News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The sky is the limit for Mason Greenwood – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The sky is the limit for Mason Greenwood – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
By Press Association
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 11:51 AM

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the “sky’s the limit” for Mason Greenwood as the Manchester United teenager’s inexorable rise continues.

Having long been spoken about as one of the most exciting players coming through the club’s fabled academy, the 18-year-old has so far lived up to the hype.

Greenwood has enjoyed a superb breakthrough season at United, scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions – a statistic made all the more impressive by the fact that only involved 18 starts.

The teenager appears to have gone up another level since the coronavirus suspension, with the forward scoring one and providing another in Tuesday’s impressive 3-0 win at Brighton.

Mason Greenwood opened the scoring against Brighton on Tuesday (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)
Mason Greenwood opened the scoring against Brighton on Tuesday (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool)

“We have done well over the course of the season giving him more and more exposure, more and more game time,” United boss Solskjaer said.

“You know, it’s not easy being a young boy. He could still play in this season’s FA Youth Cup team, so he’s a young boy that we have to look after.

“But he’s performing from the bench or when he starts and he’s developed fantastically this season.

“Only the sky’s the limit. It’s up to him. He knows what he should do, can do and must do to keep on playing, but that’ll be between us.”

Mason Greenwood scored one and provided another in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph at the Amex (Andy Rain/NMC Pool)
Mason Greenwood scored one and provided another in Tuesday’s 3-0 triumph at the Amex (Andy Rain/NMC Pool)

Greenwood is certainly repaying the faith shown in him by Solskjaer, who raised eyebrows when allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Inter Milan at the start of the season.

Asked how the teenager’s development compares to his own during his playing days, former United striker Solskjaer said: “Mason is way ahead of what I was when I was 18, 19, that’s for sure.

“He’s got a knack of scoring goals. I don’t really want to say anything different because it’s natural for him and it was what I felt I could do well as well.

“He’s a brilliant boy to work with. He keeps on learning, keeps on making better and better decisions.”

View this post on Instagram

Focused.⚽️

A post shared by Jude Bellingham (@judebellingham) on

Solskjaer is in the process of building an exciting, young side at Old Trafford and United had been interested in adding talented Birmingham teenager Jude Bellingham to the mix.

The 17-year-old was given a tour of the training ground and even met Sir Alex Ferguson, but the midfielder now appears to be on the verge of joining Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if it was frustrating to miss out on Bellingham, Solskjaer said: “Well, I think there’s been loads of speculation and linked us to every single talented player from the age of 15 to 25, really.

“I can’t comment on every single player that’s been linked with us so, no, I can’t really comment.”

Solskjaer’s immediate focus is on maintaining their impressive 15-match unbeaten run and Champions League charge when embattled Bournemouth arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.

“I’ve got to wait and see (how the squad looks) because there’s a couple that got some knocks, bruises, so if there are a couple of changes don’t be surprised just because of fitness,” the Norwegian said.

“But there’s also so many games, so I’ve got to look after them, look after the players.

“It would be nice to play a team that performed so well against Sheffield United at home last time and played so well against Brighton, but let’s wait and see how everyone is after training today. I’ve not seen them this morning.

Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)
Axel Tuanzebe is set to miss the rest of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve got many, many reasons to play the same team, but I’ve also got a few reasons to rotate one or two that have played so well earlier in the season.”

Youngster Ethan Laird has been called into United’s training squad ahead of the Bournemouth match, with fellow defenders Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe sidelined for the foreseeable future.

“Phil and Axel will still be out for a little while,” Solskjaer added.

“It’ll be a few weeks before Phil can start training and Axel, we won’t probably see until September. Ethan is going to join the training group now.”

More on this topic

Relegation format backlash could delay League of Ireland restart plansRelegation format backlash could delay League of Ireland restart plans

Arsenal won’t sell prized assets to fund recruitment drive, insists Mikel ArtetaArsenal won’t sell prized assets to fund recruitment drive, insists Mikel Arteta

FAI board approves decision to restart League of IrelandFAI board approves decision to restart League of Ireland

Hector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions LeagueHector Bellerin believes Arsenal can still qualify for Champions League


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Axel TuanzebefootballJude BellinghamMason GreenwoodOle Gunnar SolskjaerPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rodgers: Foxes need to ‘reset mentality’ to make Champions LeagueRodgers: Foxes need to ‘reset mentality’ to make Champions League

Football rumours from the media: Serge Aurier to Monaco?Football rumours from the media: Serge Aurier to Monaco?

Dalo's GAA Show: Throwback to old-school back door as Mike Quirke defends the county managerDalo's GAA Show: Throwback to old-school back door as Mike Quirke defends the county manager

Jurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool for a four-team title race next seasonJurgen Klopp preparing Liverpool for a four-team title race next season


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

'The old doll said we can’t go to Tenerife this year because her Mam would be ashamed if she went against the government's advice, whoever's in the government these days.'Ask Audrey: 'C’mere, what’s the story with getting ripped off by Kerry people?'

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »