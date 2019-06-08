The pressure’s all on England, says Scotland boss Kerr

Scotland boss Shelley Kerr has no doubt there is greater pressure on England than her side ahead of their Women’s World Cup clash.

The teams meet in Nice on Sunday in what will be Scotland’s debut appearance in the competition.

Asked if England would be under more pressure, Kerr said: “100%. Scotland boss Shelley Kerr (right) and captain Rachel Corsie face the media (John Walton/PA).

“It’s our first World Cup. Our journey so far has been fantastic and we’re playing against a formidable England team who are ranked third in the world.

“Phil Neville (the England manager) – apparently the reason he took the job was to win the World Cup.

“It’s going to be a tough task for us but it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“I think there’s no doubt that there’s certainly more pressure on England than there is on Scotland.

It’s going to be a tough, tough match for us. But we are certainly looking to get a good result

It’s going to be a tough, tough match for us. But we are certainly looking to get a good result

“However, the pressure we have will be the pressure the players put themselves under.

“In terms of end results, of course we’re hoping to win the game. I think any footballer and any coach, you go into every game hoping to win it.

“It’s going to be a tough, tough match for us. But we are certainly looking to get a good result.”

“It’s a tremendous honour and one I’m immensely proud of." Congratulations to #SWNT Head Coach, @Kerr5Shelley, who has been awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours. ➡️Read more: https://t.co/CzKDcE6PXM #OurGirlsOurGame pic.twitter.com/UVVEFcNFhY — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 8, 2019

Kerr, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, has a fully fit squad to choose from.

She added: “I’ve been very honest and open about our target and that is to get out of the group stages.

“As much as it’s going to be difficult, that’s certainly our target.”

- Press Association