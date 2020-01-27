News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The Premier League winter break’s winners and losers

The Premier League winter break’s winners and losers
By Press Association
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 05:27 PM

The mid-season player break for Premier League players will take place next month, with one round of top-flight fixtures staggered over two weekends.

The break is in the spotlight with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying he will “respect” it by letting under-23s boss Neil Critchley take charge of a youthful side for the FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury.

That tie will take place – unless moved for television – on February 4, which is the first week of the two-week break period.

Here, the PA news agency explains how the break will work, who gets the most rest, and which players will be most in need of it.

When does the break happen?

One round of Premier League games will be played over two weekends – with teams given a rest on one of them.

Matches will be played on February 8, 9, 14, 15, 16 and 17, with all the games due to be televised.

The decision to introduce a break followed an agreement between the Premier League, the Football Association and the EFL in June 2018.

Do all teams get an equal break?

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a nine-day gap between games (Mark Kerton/PA)
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has a nine-day gap between games (Mark Kerton/PA)

No. Southampton look set to have the shortest break in terms of football-free days – nine between their scheduled fourth-round replay against Tottenham on February 5 and their next league match on February 15.

Chelsea and Manchester United have got the longest breaks at 15 days each.

What about Liverpool?

Liverpool get a 10-day break between the Shrewsbury game on February 4 and their next league fixture on February 15, but if Klopp sticks to his guns and rests his first-team players then the break becomes 13 days.

Will anyone else feel aggrieved?

Wolves’ match against Liverpool on January 23 was their 40th of the campaign already (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves’ match against Liverpool on January 23 was their 40th of the campaign already (Nick Potts/PA)

Wolves are one of five teams who have a 12-day football-free period, but have already played 40 matches in all competitions this season after starting their Europa League campaign at the second qualifying round stage in July.

Which players have played the most?

Wolves and Liverpool players will have cause to rue their shorter breaks (PA graphic)
Wolves and Liverpool players will have cause to rue their shorter breaks (PA graphic)

Wolves and Liverpool players feature heavily in the top 10.

Wolves skipper Conor Coady tops the list with 3,420 minutes, the equivalent of playing every minute of an entire 38-match Premier League campaign already.

READ MORE

Premier League clubs were warned cup replays would fall during winter break – FA

Team-mates Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Leander Dendoncker occupy positions two to four in the list with Raul Jimenez sixth, while Liverpool are represented by Virgil Van Dijk (3,030 minutes), Andy Robertson (2,913) and Mohamed Salah (2,747).

More on this topic

Premier League clubs were warned cup replays would fall during winter break – FAPremier League clubs were warned cup replays would fall during winter break – FA

Firmino fires Liverpool to win at WolvesFirmino fires Liverpool to win at Wolves

Moses joins Inter Milan on loan from ChelseaMoses joins Inter Milan on loan from Chelsea

Wilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughtsWilder believes Sheffield United’s English core are in Southgate’s thoughts

Jurgen KloppWinter breakWolvesPremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

In pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe BryantIn pictures: Tributes paid to Kobe Bryant

New FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAINew FAI President keen for Brian Kerr to return to FAI

England prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year dealEngland prop Kyle Sinckler joins Bristol on two-year deal

Dear Basketball – Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning retirement letterDear Basketball – Kobe Bryant’s Oscar-winning retirement letter


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Crime Writer, Patricia Gibney

In the middle of awards season, the Grammy Awards is a chance for musicians to hit up the red carpet and wear their biggest and boldest outfits.Pink was the unexpected colour of choice at the Grammy Awards

Wesley O’ Regan is the General Manager of Popscene in Voodoo Rooms, Cork city. Popscene opened last November and is Cork’s only themed bar that is dedicated to celebrating the best of the 80s and 90s. https://www.facebook.com/PopsceneCork/You've Been Served: Wesley O'Regan, Popscene

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »