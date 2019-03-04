The National Football Exhibition is coming to Cork

Take a trip down memory lane before Ireland set off on the road to Euro 2020 as the National Football Exhibition is heading to Cork.

The exhibition which celebrates 60 years of the European Championships, as well as some Irish footballing history, will be in Cork from March 9 until March 24.

The National Football Exhibition represents various parts of Irish and European football and has plenty for fans of all ages to enjoy.

The exhibition contains rare match programmes, unique match jerseys, treasured memorabilia and exclusive pieces such as a series of specially commissioned pieces from artists Barry Masterson and Danny Earls as well as submissions from children involved with Fighting Words.

Following a successful run in Dublin and Sligo, the exhibition is sure to attract huge numbers during its time in Cork.

More than just memorabilia, there is an opportunity to get involved yourself as there is an interactive element to the exhibition.

You can test your knowledge by taking the quiz and get into the Photo Booth to get your picture taken.

There is even a chance for you to see if you have what it takes to be a commentator as you can pop into the recording booth and channel your inner Ronnie Whelan.

Interactive screens show some of our finest moments at bother senior and underage level.

St Peter's Cork located on North Main Street and just a short walk from the Grand Parade will provide the setting for the Exhibition which is free of charge.

As we build up to the landmark 60th UEFA European Championship Finals, the National Football Exhibition will make a total of seven regional stops.

After Cork, the exhibition will travel to Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Dundalk and Galway before returning to Dublin in June 2020.