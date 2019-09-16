News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The lowdown on Napoli ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool

The lowdown on Napoli ahead of their Champions League match against Liverpool
By Press Association
Monday, September 16, 2019 - 02:08 PM

Liverpool start the defence of their Champions League crown on Tuesday night with a trip to Italy to take on Napoli.

The Reds will need no reminding of the Partenopei’s threat after being floored by Lorenzo Insigne’s last-minute strike in the corresponding group stage fixture at the Stadio San Paolo last season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at a side that have finished as runners-up to Juventus in three of the most recent four Serie A seasons.

Always the bridesmaid

Diego Maradona was a Napoli player the last time they won the Italian title (PA)
Diego Maradona was a Napoli player the last time they won the Italian title (PA)

Liverpool fans could perhaps sympathise more than most about Napoli’s struggles to get their hands on top-flight silverware. Not since Diego Maradona was close to his pomp in 1989/90 – coincidentally the last time Liverpool finished top of the domestic pile – have the Azzurri lifted the Scudetto. Napoli have come closest to at least putting a chink in Juventus’ Serie A hegemony in recent years, running them close in the season before last, where they led the way for much of the campaign only for the Bianconeri to prevail by four points.

Head coach

Carlo Ancelotti is Napoli manager (PA)
Carlo Ancelotti is Napoli manager (PA)

As one of only three managers to have won the Champions League on three occasions, Carlo Ancelotti appeared an upgrade when he replaced Chelsea-bound Maurizio Sarri last year. However, the Italian was unable to transform Napoli’s fortunes in his first season in charge as a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Juve cruised to yet another league title. Ancelotti is almost beyond reproach having lifted major honours at AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, and Napoli will be hoping for a sprinkling of his stardust this term.

Stadium woes?

The Stadio San Paolo has undergone development work (PA)
The Stadio San Paolo has undergone development work (PA)

Only last week, Ancelotti was raging at the state of the dressing rooms at the San Paolo following renovation work that meant Napoli played the opening two matches of the season away from home. “You can build a house in two months, but they are not capable of renovating the dressing rooms. I’m shocked at the incompetence of the people in charge of the work,” Ancelotti said in a statement on the club website, which posted a video of the unfinished changing areas. Those concerns have since died down following Napoli’s 2-0 home win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

Star man

Ancelotti speaks highly of defender Kalidou Koulibaly (PA)
Ancelotti speaks highly of defender Kalidou Koulibaly (PA)

While Virgil Van Dijk marshals Liverpool’s defence, the formidable Kalidou Koulibaly is equally important to the Partenopei. The 28-year-old was named the best defender in Serie A last season, which allows him to wear a celebratory crest on his shirt in this campaign, and he will be key to shackling Liverpool’s vaunted front trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. Ancelotti rates the Senegalese as among the best defenders he has worked with, saying earlier this year he belongs in the class of Paolo Maldini, Lilian Thuram and John Terry.

Recent form

Dries Mertens got both goals in the 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday (PA)
Dries Mertens got both goals in the 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday (PA)

Koulibaly has yet to hit his straps this season and was visibly crestfallen when his last-gasp own-goal handed rivals Juventus a 4-3 victory after Napoli had come from three goals down. Napoli were on the right side of a seven-goal thriller in their Serie A season-opener at Fiorentina but their faltering back-line in their opening two fixtures left Ancelotti to lament: “Clearly there are problems.” A clean sheet in a more routine victory over Sampdoria at the weekend will ease worries but the acid test of Salah, Firmino and Mane awaits.

READ MORE

Sokratis Papastathopoulos takes responsibility for Arsenal’s collapse at Watford

- Press Association

More on this topic

Eric Cantona eternal life speech leaves everyone stumpedEric Cantona eternal life speech leaves everyone stumped

James Forrest secures draw for Celtic in RomaniaJames Forrest secures draw for Celtic in Romania

Hoban header keeps Dundalk’s dream aliveHoban header keeps Dundalk’s dream alive

Leigh Griffiths scores on return to starting XI as Celtic thump Nomme KaljuLeigh Griffiths scores on return to starting XI as Celtic thump Nomme Kalju

Champions LeagueNapoliPartenopeiUEFA Champions LeagueLiverpoolNapoli vs LiverpoolSan PaoloTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Wild card Suzann Pettersen holes winning putt as Europe regain Solheim CupWild card Suzann Pettersen holes winning putt as Europe regain Solheim Cup

Watford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ returnWatford hit back from two behind to draw with Arsenal on Flores’ return

5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Sergio Garcia holds on to claim KLM OpenSergio Garcia holds on to claim KLM Open


Lifestyle

I’m giggling but also it is tinged with tension. I peep out from behind the large sycamore. They are three trees away.Opening Lines: I’m just a bearded wheezing giggly man on the ground

I did my Leaving Cert in June and have just started college this week, so my school experience is extremely fresh in my memory. I went to Davis College in Mallow and it was a fantastic experience. I was the loud obnoxious child at the back of the classroom from day one. I had to (and still do, by the way) have an opinion on everything.Stand up and be counted : The Young Offender's Demi Isaac Oviawe on college and school life

When I was in secondary school I started working part-time as a waitress and I suppose I caught the hospitality bug back then.You've been served: General manager at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa Caitriona O’Keeffe

That an American study has found straight women prefer dad bods (“an untoned and slightly plump male physique, especially one that is considered attractive”) to six packs and hard shiny abs comes as no great surprise.Outside the Box: Tone down guys, us girls don’t mind moobs

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »