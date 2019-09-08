News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland

The lowdown on Germany ahead of their Euro 2020 qualifier with Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Northern Ireland face a crunch Euro 2020 qualifier against Germany on Monday night.

Here, the PA news agency gives you the lowdown on their opponents at Windsor Park.

Head coach

Joachim Low has led Germany for more than a decade (Brian Lawless/PA)
Joachim Low has led Germany for more than a decade (Brian Lawless/PA)

There will be some younger fans in the stands on Monday night who cannot remember a time when Joachim Low was not the Germany coach. He took the reigns in 2006 after spending two years as an assistant to Jurgen Klinsmann, and has ridden out highs and lows since. Low guided Germany to runners-up spot at Euro 2008 and third place at the 2010 World Cup before his greatest success came in lifting the trophy four years later in Brazil. The credit he had built up with the federation was shown when they responded to a dismal 2018 World Cup – in which Germany suffered their first group stage exit – by keeping him in his post, having handed him a contract extension on the eve of the tournament.

Star man

Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is a star man for club and country (Mike Egerton/PA)
Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos is a star man for club and country (Mike Egerton/PA)

Members of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad are increasingly short on the ground these days but one of the best of them still bosses the midfield. Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has it all – vision, creativity, passing and the ability to take outstanding set-pieces – and a list of honours with club and country to reflect it. Kroos is closing in on 100 caps and, at the age of 29, should have plenty left in the tank yet.

Pedigree

Germany lifted the World Cup in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Germany lifted the World Cup in 2014 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Germany need little introduction on the world stage as four-time winners of the World Cup, three-time European champions and the 2017 Confederations Cup winners. The disappointment of the last World Cup saw their FIFA ranking slip as low as 15th but, as Low oversees a renewal of their squad with younger players, memories of that are already fading, and they remain one of the most feared sides in international football.

Recent form

Germany slumped to defeat against the Dutch on Friday night (Martin Meissner/AP)
Germany slumped to defeat against the Dutch on Friday night (Martin Meissner/AP)

Germany began their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign strongly and passed the single biggest test when they won 3-2 away to Holland in the opening game thanks to Nico Schulz’s last-minute goal. Further victories over Belarus and Estonia – the latter an 8-0 rout in Mainz – were made to look entirely routine. But the first bump in the road came on Friday night when Low’s side surrendered an early lead to lose 4-2 at home to the Dutch, who scored all of their goals in the second half. It was a worrying defensive collapse which will have given Low plenty to ponder.

Head-to-head

Toni Kroos and Josh Magennis battle for the ball at Windsor Park during the last meeting between the sides (Niall Carson/PA)
Toni Kroos and Josh Magennis battle for the ball at Windsor Park during the last meeting between the sides (Niall Carson/PA)

Northern Ireland have faced Germany 10 times since 1992 but have never won. The first three of those encounters all ended in a 1-1 draws, and it has been all Germany ever since. Three of the games have come during the Michael O’Neill era. Mario Gomez’s 29th-minute goal was enough to give Germany a 1-0 win when they met at Euro 2016. When they were paired together during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Germany won 2-0 in Hanover and 3-1 at Windsor Park.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Premier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland dutyPremier League tests have got John Egan ready for Ireland duty

Davis turns up the heat on Germany ahead of crucial Euro 2020 qualifierDavis turns up the heat on Germany ahead of crucial Euro 2020 qualifier

Gareth Bale: Wales are moving forward under Ryan GiggsGareth Bale: Wales are moving forward under Ryan Giggs

All you need to know about Kosovo ahead of clash against EnglandAll you need to know about Kosovo ahead of clash against England

Euro 2020 QualifyingGermanyJoachim LowNorthern IrelandToni KroosUEFA European Championship QualifyingNorthern Ireland vs GermanyTOPIC: Euro 2020

More in this Section

Australia retain Ashes after 185-run win in fourth Test at Old TraffordAustralia retain Ashes after 185-run win in fourth Test at Old Trafford

Serena to ‘keep fighting through it’ after losing US Open final to AndreescuSerena to ‘keep fighting through it’ after losing US Open final to Andreescu

Padraig Harrington the best of the Irish as Paul Casey ends five-year wait for a win with success in HamburgPadraig Harrington the best of the Irish as Paul Casey ends five-year wait for a win with success in Hamburg

High-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blastHigh-scoring Galway secure third-ever camogie title with first-half goal blast


Lifestyle

WEST Cork offers marvellous whale-watching just now. Heading out past the Stags last week, our boat was soon surrounded by playful common dolphins. The colourful frolickers rode the bow wave, daring the boat to bear down on them and delighting the children on board.Flying fins provide a special treat for watchers

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »