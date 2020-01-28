News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

The longest-ever penalty shoot-out in Ireland? Dungarvan win marathon cup tie with 40th spot-kick

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 06:30 PM

Has there been a longer penalty shoot-out than this in the history of Irish football?

The victorious Dungarvan United team.
The victorious Dungarvan United team.

The Munster Junior Cup fourth-round tie between Dungarvan United and Shannon Town on Sunday needed 40 penalties to separate the sides in a shoot-out that took more than 24 minutes to complete.

All 11 Dungarvan players scored from the spot in the 15-14 victory, with Glaswegian goalkeeper Steffan McCurley the star of the show, scoring two penalties and saving three more.

A pair of youth-team players played a crucial role, too, with 16-year-old substitute Sam Uniacke scoring two penalties to keep Dungarvan alive in the contest and 17-year-old Dominic Melia recovering from a miss first-time around to slot the 40th and final penalty.

"Two days later, I'm still hoarse from it," chuckled Dungarvan manager Tommy Butler. "We'd four chances to win it but we got it right the last time.

I went to the referee after the game to ask 'how many was that?' It must be some kind of record.

What's more, there were two further penalties during the game, with Colin Scanlan converting the equaliser for Shannon before Andrew O'Connor looked to have given the Waterford side the victory late in extra-time. However, Gary O'Connell made it 2-2 four minutes into added time to send the game to penalties.

Butler had that sinking feeling when not only did Dungarvan see their first penalty saved, O'Connor skied their third. But 3-all after the regulation five penalties, Dungarvan found themselves converting a series of sudden-death penalties to keep them in the tie.

With each penalty Shannon missed, though, Dungarvan managed to miss their subsequent chance to win it.

"The last chance? Yeah, I think a water bottle took a spin at that stage! After each one, you were getting ready to celebrate and then it's heartbreak again.

"I must've walked the pitch about three times. I was pacing around the bottom goal. I watched every one of them but from a distance.

"I hope we never have to do it again! I think the supporters were getting bored of it in the end," he adds with a laugh.

It ended just two penalties each shy of entering a third round of penalties, with relief the dominant emotion for the victors: "To go straight into penalties after conceding, we did well to get over the line."

The world record for the longest penalty shoot-out in professional football is 48 penalties, set in the 2005 Namibian Cup when KK Palace beat Civics 17–16, although a 2016 amateur game in the Czech Republic took 52 penalties to separate the sides, 21-20.

For Dungarvan, their victory was a reward for their penalty training, although that was considerably shorter than the shoot-out itself.

"We'd practiced them in training the Tuesday night. We did about ten minutes, one round, if you miss you go home."

As for their last-16 tie against Waterford Crystal, Butler doesn't think they'll need to repeat their penalty practice.

"No, I'd say we're practiced enough for a couple of seasons!"

More on this topic

Long and Obafemi in the frame as McCarthy welcomes Irish 'feelgood factor'Long and Obafemi in the frame as McCarthy welcomes Irish 'feelgood factor'

Southampton set to sign Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loanSouthampton set to sign Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan

Fernandinho signs one-year extension with Manchester CityFernandinho signs one-year extension with Manchester City

Pep Guardiola clarifies comments about empty seats during Fulham cup clashPep Guardiola clarifies comments about empty seats during Fulham cup clash

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter MilanTottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland teamDebut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

Reading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcementReading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcement

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League sideControversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side


Lifestyle

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

From Audrey Hepburn wearing a strapless ballerina gown, to Angelina Jolie in a suit, the red carpet rarely disappoints.13 of the biggest fashion moments in Bafta history

You might not be able to dictate when you menstruate, but you might be able to help alleviate some of the symptoms.Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

The American actor never fails to impress with her fashion choices.Blake Lively’s 7 best red carpet moments

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »