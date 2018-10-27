Home»Sport

'The dopest shirt I've ever seen': Bob Marley's son loves Bohemians' new jersey

Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 03:06 PM
By Stephen Barry

Bohemians' Bob Marley-inspired away jersey has gone down a treat with fans, and now with the family of the Jamaican music icon too.

The 2019 kit has already sold-out a limited supply of pre-orders and Ky-Mani Marley is among those wanting the jersey.

"This is the dopest shirt I've ever seen," Marley's son told BBC News NI. "I love it."

The jersey is a nod towards Dalymount Park's musical history, which included a performance by Bob Marley and The Wailers in 1980.

A mural to Marley stands beside a Phil Lynott/ Thin Lizzy tribute at the historical home of Irish football.

Now, we can't wait to hear Westlife's reaction to Sligo Rovers' new 'jersey'!


