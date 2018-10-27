'The dopest shirt I've ever seen': Bob Marley's son loves Bohemians' new jersey

Bohemians' Bob Marley-inspired away jersey has gone down a treat with fans, and now with the family of the Jamaican music icon too.
The 2019 kit has already sold-out a limited supply of pre-orders and Ky-Mani Marley is among those wanting the jersey.
The jersey is a nod towards Dalymount Park's musical history, which included a performance by Bob Marley and The Wailers in 1980.
A mural to Marley stands beside a Phil Lynott/ Thin Lizzy tribute at the historical home of Irish football.
Now, we can't wait to hear Westlife's reaction to Sligo Rovers' new 'jersey'!
See you next season 🔴⚪️ #bitored pic.twitter.com/f118JOtq98— Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) October 23, 2018