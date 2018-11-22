Home»sport

The best moments of Didier Drogba’s Chelsea career

Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 11:55 AM

Didier Drogba, who has announced his retirement from football, proved himself the man for the big occasion during his two spells with Chelsea.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some of the best moments the Ivory Coast striker enjoyed during his career, which included helping Chelsea win the Premier League four times and the Champions League in 2012, as well as four FA Cup triumphs and three League Cup victories.

2012 Champions League final: Bayern Munich 1 Chelsea 1 (Chelsea win 4-3 on penalties)

Drogba’s 88th-minute header took the final into extra-time and, fittingly, it was the Ivorian who struck the winning penalty in the shoot-out.

2007 Carling Cup final: Arsenal 1 Chelsea 2

Drogba scored both goals, including the winner six minutes from time, as Chelsea came from behind to beat Arsenal.

Chelsea’s Andriy Shevchenko and Didier Drogba celebrated with the Carling Cup (PA)

2007 FA Cup final: Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0

Drogba scored the winner with just four minutes of extra-time remaining after playing a one-two with Frank Lampard.

2010 FA Cup final: Chelsea 1 Portsmouth 0

Drogba’s 59th-minute free-kick clinched Chelsea their first league and cup double.

Didier Drogba scored Chelsea’s winner against Portsmouth (PA)

2012 FA Cup final: Chelsea 2 Liverpool 1

Drogba became the first player to score in four FA Cup finals as Chelsea lifted the trophy for a fourth time in six years.

- Press Association


