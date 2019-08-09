The best five deals of the transfer window

1 Nicolas Pepe (Lille to Arsenal): Considering Arsenal were pleading poverty at the start of the window, the capture of a player who has been of interest to every big club on the planet (and for a club record €75m) was a huge statement of intent from the Emirates’ new-look recruitment team. Winger Pepe has the potential to excite Arsenal fans, and after their recent frustrations, they are in need of some excitement. There’s every reason to believe he’ll be a huge hit in the Premier League.

2 Moise Kean (Juventus to Everton): How did Everton pull this one off? Kean is only 19 and had averaged a goal a game for Juventus in Serie A last season, and yet he was snapped up for less than €30m. His arrival has set expectation at Goodison into the stratosphere, but judging by his early interviews, the youngster appears to have the character and self-belief to deal with it. Everton have taken a long time to replace Romelu Lukaku, but it looks like they have finally got it right. Kean is definitely no Cenk Tosun.

3 Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon to Tottenham): He may not be the biggest name on the list, but Ndombele has the potential to be one of the best signings of the window for Tottenham. This is a midfielder who can do absolutely everything, whether that is going box-to-box, scoring goals, making tackles or beating players. There aren’t too many like that out there. He’s only 22, and so €55m is a steal.

4 Daniel James (Swansea to Man Utd): United got in early for the Swansea winger and he’s an excellent buy; the kind of pacy, exciting wide man the Old Trafford crowd really love. No-one can be certain he will make the step up to Premier League football, but the signs so far in pre-season have been good. He looks an excellent buy.

5 Youri Tielemans (Monaco to Leicester City): This was a spectacular €37m signing for Leicester even though the Belgian midfielder had been on loan with them last season. Half of Europe wanted the player, who is capable of playing for any of the top six, but he chose the East Midlands. Mind-blowing.