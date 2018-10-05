That Declan Rice can switch sides three years after declaring for Ireland is key issue

There is unlikely to be much sympathy in Ireland for the emotional turmoil Declan Rice is going through over whether to choose England over the Boys in Green for his international future, but the rules surely need revision, as all involved reflect on what is becoming an increasingly unseemly battle for young talent on the global stage, writes Chris Hatherall

Given that he was born in London, plays in London and has English parents, there should be no doubting that the teenage defender is qualified to play for England — but the point at which such a decision is made is starting to become a major issue, especially so soon after Jack Grealish also swapped green for white.

Rice, don’t forget, has played for the Republic at U16, U17, U19, and U21 level, earning 20 caps at youth level, and has also played three times for Martin O’Neill’s senior team; he has, in all essence, been coached, trained, and prepared for international football by the Irish system and a lot of time and money has been invested in him.

Yet, now, if we are to believe speculation, he is on the verge of being prised away.

The only reason such a switch is possible is because the defender hasn’t yet played a competitive game at senior international level, which is, no doubt, why he made himself unavailable for recent and forthcoming Uefa Nations Cup fixtures.

The frustration for Irish football and O’Neill, who claims it is not yet a done deal, is that Rice is by no means guaranteed a future with England, who already have strong competition at centre-half with the likes of John Stones, Joe Gomez, James Tarkowski, Harry Maguire, Ben Mee, and Michael Keane all in contention. So, the reaction in England if Rice says “yes” will be positive but hardly euphoric. After all, Grealish has yet to earn a cap for the Three Lions since making his big decision and continues to play in the Championship for struggling Aston Villa.

It may be that Gareth Southgate sees Rice in the key defensive midfield role, which England have often struggled to fill (the teenager has played there recently for West Ham), but the reality is England are simply mopping up young talent after seeing the player perform well in the Premier League this season. They have broken no rules, of course, but it feels like a poach, and that’s what is so uncomfortable for the FAI.

A debate to discuss how Uefa and Fifa can prevent these situations — when countries vie for a player’s

future in furtive meetings and talks — is urgently needed. There’s something quite wrong about a young player who has committed his future to one country for so long suddenly switching when it really matters, and being placed in the middle of a media storm in the process.

It’s a point that Gary Neville, the England and Manchester United legend, picked up on last month.

“You should know where your allegiance lies,” he said in a tweet.

I remember when with England and Grealish, [the agent] wanting meetings so he could decide who to choose. The idea of a country begging/trying to convince someone to represent them is wrong. This situation doesn’t just creep up on you. You’ve had years to think about it with your family, about where your allegiance lies. Don’t just wait to see if a country’s manager fancies you or not.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton, whose team face Rice’s West Ham in the Premier League today, can appreciate Rice’s situation. Born in Essex and schooled at Tottenham, with an Irish mother and Ghanaian father, he chose the Republic back in 1979 and enjoyed a 12-year career with the Boys in Green, so, he knows what the youngster is going through.

“I would always sympathise with his situation, but it’s a decision only he can make. I can’t give him any advice,” said Hughton.

My background had been a little bit different to Declan. I wasn’t one that had played any international football at a young age or had that real type of recognition. In some ways, I burst onto the scene at Tottenham and was a little bit of a surprise to people, so, my decision wasn’t a difficult decision — and was the only decision. I’m delighted I made it.

You would wonder if Rice, if he does opt for England, will look back on his choice with the same overwhelmingly positive sentiment; or will he consider one day that sticking with Ireland would have given him a better international career?

The fact that he is being made to choose, three years after making his Ireland U16 debut, is perhaps the biggest issue of all.