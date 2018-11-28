ThankYouRobbie: Tributes paid to Robbie Keane after his retirement from playing

Tributes are being paid to Robbie Keane upon his official retirement from professional football.

The Republic of Ireland's new assistant coach retires as Ireland's record goalscorer (68) and most capped player (146).

He scored 325 goals in 737 club appearances, including 126 in the Premier League for clubs including Tottenham, Leeds and Liverpool.

My fave Robbie Keane stat is that he's Ireland's all-time record goalscorer with 68, *over three times* as many goals as second place (Quinn, 21)— Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) November 28, 2018

#PL matches = 349 ⚽️ = 126 🅰️ = 37 What a career Robbie Keane 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JpqInr49JC— Premier League (@premierleague) November 28, 2018

🔥🔥 When Keano scored four... 🔥🔥 What's your favourite moment from Robbie Keane in a Spurs shirt? #COYS pic.twitter.com/E8DNFvha6Y — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 28, 2018

Robbie Keane: The boy from Tallaght who lived the dream https://t.co/0mt7tp4UmH pic.twitter.com/6c3beDT6lP— Off The Ball (@offtheball) November 28, 2018

