Terrace Talk: ‘Unbeaten’ label may be making players lose focus

By Trizia Fiorellino

They say that if you can’t be good, then you need to be lucky — well we have ridden our luck on a number of occasions this season, and Saturday was no exception.

To a great extent we are still riding our luck and the “unbeaten” label may not be doing us many favours. It has perhaps made the players more than a little complacent. Despite some of the big-ticket names, few would argue that this is one of the worst United sides for quite some time.

And their performance in the first half should have had the three points safely tucked in Sarri’s pocket along with his 20 Benson and Hedges. Instead we saw a pretty clumsy performance where we didn’t take advantage of our dominance, allowing United to regroup and almost walk away victorious.

Sarri’s team selection left me confused. Morata is spent — the couple of recent goals have not convinced me otherwise — and he was abysmal on Saturday. He is not suited to the Premier League, he is not interested in being here, he does not put his life and soul into any game; he must be frustrating to play alongside. We need him gone. Giroud may also not be scoring at the moment but at least his movement and desire causes problems for the opposition. He also seems to have a better understanding with Hazard.

And then there is Willian.

I’m not sure whether transfer rumours turned his head in the summer, or whether the fact that he is not an automatic first pick, or whether he just doesn’t get the new system, but he is a passenger. And one we cannot afford to carry, especially when we already have Morata on the pitch. Pedro gives the team so much more — he is so much more positive, he drives us forward, he tracks back, he is full of energy — and in my mind should be ahead of Willian every day of the week.

The Kovacic v Barkley discussion is a far more complicated one. They are very different players and offer very different things.

I would argue that Kovacic is far more creative and his inclusion seems to get the best out of Hazard, but perhaps Barkley offers a more direct path to goal and gives the side that physical edge that is so often needed in the Premier League.

Sarri also waited far too long to make the changes on Saturday and yes, he got away with it, but I still maintain he was lucky above anything else.

Unbeaten may sound impressive, but draws take their toll and many more of those will see us slide down the table. We need to capitalise on our dominance and we need to score more goals.

I’m not going to bleat about the need for a goalscorer — any five-year-old can see that that is what we have been missing since Costa left. I dream of Cavani but given our recent forays into the centre-forward market, I won’t hold my breath.

Of course, the other big talking point from Saturday’s game was that scuffle. I know it’s not really PC but I do love a punch-up on the pitch or in the dugout. As if the 96th minute equaliser wasn’t enough, to see Mourinho completely lose his mind over Marco Ianni’s celebration was pure Jose.

I loved Jose playing the victim and graciously accepting an apology when he was the one windmilling in the direction of our bench — it reminded me a little of the man of old — Jose.

Anyway the theatrics are over for the time being. Sarri needs to make this team a little more cutthroat — or we’ll be looking at more mid-table mediocrity before Christmas.