Terrace Talk: No longer any chance of reining in the optimism

Good things come in small packages, they say. Chunky, muscular, coming off the bench to score twice against United — ‘they’ might be right.

Before that it had all the hallmarks of most games against them; doing okay until one big slice of misfortune handed them the initiative.

We’d brought karma on ourselves of course with the week’s Alisson worship, how De Gea should move over because there’s a new sheriff in town. We never learn.

Enter a big dollop of Swiss composure. “Relax, I’ve got this. How would you like to win? With a couple of spawny deflections, to compensate for every time they’ve plucked your nerves? Done.”

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t that easy or premeditated. Some want to absolutely thrash them, but that was nirvana for me. Even cheekier, luckier, later and more aggravating would be ideal.

The Champions League draw is later today. Whether any team losing three games should qualify can be debated but we’ll take it rather than the mockery of others if we hadn’t.

You can grumble about how we wound up in a position to make Alisson a hero in the first place, since Mane should’ve sunk Napoli by himself way before that.

You can wonder what the hell Lovren was playing at with that late scare. Reduce him to six minutes’ help and he can still hinder.

Since his arrogance only ever increases after such calamities, he must be the universe’s best defender by now.

It would be in his position where the Reds are suddenly looking skimpy. Van Dijk’s ability to make anyone look good will be sorely rested.

We got the “Anfield? So what?” biz from another visiting team, this time from Mertens. Not sure what they ever hope to achieve by it, but it’s a mistake they seem willing to repeat. Fine by us.

Mourinho was almost polite in comparison, making him more dangerous. It’s him managing them, so why there was so much confidence beforehand I’ll never understand.

I’ve seen some awful players score winners for United against us; Silvestre, Forlan and the like. My guard remains up.

The build-up was full of nonsense. “Put us out of our misery” was one example. Breath-taking doublethink; pretending the alleged last straw for the Spesh will work to their advantage.

Not that it’s made much difference. It’s always felt like their fixture, anything we get has to be earned tenfold, even (especially?) whenever they stink the place out.

For the first 30 minutes that was precisely what was happening before Alisson’s blunder gave everyone déjà vu — or Dejan vu, since he really should have blocked the cross first. Modern defenders don’t ever seem to do that.

Until Ashley Young decided he’d throw himself in front of Shaqiri’s shot. Suddenly fate, and the tables, had turned.

You can admire their fans for political progress, at least. The demand for human rights in Abu Dhabi is welcome.

Before City started winning stuff, they just thought it was something Fred Flintstone shouted but they’ve come a long way since taking Boris Johnson pics to the match, clearly. They’re still singing about child starvation at Christmas, like, but y’know, baby steps… They still want City to win the title though, which may be baffling to anyone who still expected logic from this rivalry.

At some point beating their blue neighbours will matter more to us, but not yet. It’s not even close.

People like me, who’ve been busy downplaying everything since the season began, are wasting everyone’s time now. There’s two chances of reining in the optimism, and one of them is “no ****ing chance”.

We’re 11 points ahead of Arsenal for a Champions League spot, if you want to prolong that particular pretence. I no longer have the strength.