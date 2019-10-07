News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Terrace Talk: Man UNited - Endless misery takes us right back to the ’70s

Terrace Talk: Man UNited - Endless misery takes us right back to the ’70s
By Richard Kurt
Monday, October 07, 2019 - 06:10 AM

Terrace Talk: Man UNited - Endless misery takes us right back to the ’70s

There’s a childlike pleasure to be had, even at my decrepit age, to think one might be on the same wavelength as a Manchester United manager.

Two weeks ago, I pleaded here: “United surely need further recruitments in both the creative and striking departments.”

And I was tickled to see Ole use almost exactly the same words last week: “We’re going to recruit — we’re looking for some creativity and goals.”

But we are surely going to need a lot more than just a couple of players in January to save this shambolic outfit. Yesterday’s horror show, coming on the back of Thursday’s shocking snore-draw, suggests we might need a full-on apocalyptic day-of-judgment reckoning.

And I’m not sure Ole would survive it, despite my hopeful words last week that we were not quite back at April 2014 yet. (It’s more like March.)

The word in my ear is that an apoplectic Ole really did blast the players to kingdom come after the Arsenal match. “You wouldn’t have made the bench in my day,” was the alleged gist. But supposedly at least one senior player vocally leads a school of thought that Ole simply isn’t up to it tactically or strategically. It has to be admitted that yesterday’s abomination strengthens this school.

That doesn’t excuse the apparent lack of effort and commitment on display, but it might partly explain it. 

READ MORE

Newcastle teenager Matty Longstaff hits debut winner against Manchester United

We live in an era where primadonna players have to be coaxed to ‘buy into’ a managerial ‘project’; it doesn’t look like they’ve all paid their deposits yet.

Once again, we give thanks for the existence of international football, providing as it does this timely respite from the endless misery. Remember in the good old days last decade, when we cursed the intervention of Ingerlund & co because it might threaten a winning rhythm?

At this moment, we’d be quite happy to see a full overseas tourney take place. Lasting, say, six weeks. Anything to put off the day when we have to watch those wretched specimens step back onto the pitch.

Just to make matters worse, we all know what could be coming next for us. LFC, the one team you would not want to face at such a moment, are obviously quite capable of handing this lot the sort of beating from which they won’t recover. 

And United are currently only two points from the drop zone. It’s almost comical, but you do hear some Reds muttering about us not being too good to go down.

Yes, it’s all back 40 years to the end of the 1970s, folks. 

City the best team in Manchester; dodgy injury-time penalties and European Cups at Anfield; United mid-table and changing managers every couple of years; a lunatic rightwinger inside 10 Downing Street, and worries about the Northern Ireland border.

Funnily enough, as I broke via a UK newspaper the other week, United do actually plan on bringing back a 1979-style away kit next season. If only we could have some of those players too. 

Replace Mata with Jimmy Greenhoff, Rashford with Joe Jordan, and give the armband to Martin Buchan and we might just get somewhere.

Of course, one problem they didn’t have at Old Trafford in 1979 was the club’s supposed best player not only being diplomatically injured so often but also on record as being a wantaway. 

It did make me chuckle, if bitterly, to hear Ole say of another malcontent last week: “It was time for Romelu to go; what is the point in having players that don’t want to be here?”

Oh dear; bit of an own-goal there, Ole.

Then again, who really does want to be at Old Trafford at the moment? Fans I know have started to dread going; it’s bad enough being bored, but humiliated and angered as well?

The ones who watch our away games on telly only do so if a supply of extra-strong beer is guaranteed. 

I watched an online discussion before kick-off yesterday where Reds were recommending to each other the best brews to cope with watching TV United: “Mate, this one’s 6.7%. 

You’ll have forgotten the first half by the time the second kicks off.”

And there, perhaps, is the biggest difference between the United of today, and that of 1979. 

Back then, you drank to enhance The United Experience; today, you do so to efface it.

READ MORE

Gary Neville puts blame on board for Manchester United’s struggles

More on this topic

Longstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubblyLongstaff goal leaves Solskjaer sorry and Bruce bubbly

Pep Guardiola wants Man City players to forget about big deficit to LiverpoolPep Guardiola wants Man City players to forget about big deficit to Liverpool

Terrace Talk: Liverpool - I won’t lie about the penalty. I’ll just say it was karmaTerrace Talk: Liverpool - I won’t lie about the penalty. I’ll just say it was karma

Here's what we learned from the weekend's Premier League action Here's what we learned from the weekend's Premier League action


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

'Not bad for a wee girl from Portaferry': Ciara Mageean celebrates jump into world's top 10'Not bad for a wee girl from Portaferry': Ciara Mageean celebrates jump into world's top 10

New Zealand run riot in TokyoNew Zealand run riot in Tokyo

Bundee Aki will focus on facing Samoa in same manner as against New ZealandBundee Aki will focus on facing Samoa in same manner as against New Zealand

Gymnast Biles breaks new ground at World ChampionshipsGymnast Biles breaks new ground at World Championships


Lifestyle

I have always been hugely interested in being part of the beauty industry and I trained as a beauty and body therapist.You've Been Served: Nicola Hollingsworth, Spa Manager

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »