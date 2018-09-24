TERRACE TALK: Liverpool - We just need another 32 games like this one

By Steven Kelly

Getting a bit boring, this.

That’s not entirely flippant, since I’m sick of being told this is a record start. Back in 1990 we won our first ten games. That’s triggered more “when was football invented again?” paranoia.

Maybe it’s just time to get on board with Jurgen’s stated desire to create new memories, even for us fossils?

There’d certainly be a delightful symmetry in ending this title drought with the kind of opening run that began it back then, though I’m whispering that softly for voodoo reasons. There are still an awful lot of eggshells being walked on in this house.

The win over PSG was extremely satisfying; another club that thinks it can just buy the Champions League crumbling into dust at Anfield.

Milner went straight through Neymar and there wasn’t a 40-yard roll after it.

Long live James Milner. pic.twitter.com/oTG6UczaCc — Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) September 19, 2018

Wonders will never cease. The Brazilian seems to ignite that caveman spark in everyone, and I’ve rarely seen what’s supposed to be so special about him in the first place.

He’s nowhere near what he thinks he is that’s for damn sure.

He’ll probably tear us a new one in Paris now having said all that, but something about stopped clocks springs to mind.

Firmino helped everyone forget the two-goal lead that was squandered, so we haven’t quite worked everything out yet.

Think back to Sevilla last season and how their cruel late equaliser deflated everyone, how Liverpool nearly lost that opening group game. Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes…

I started to think about Sevilla during Southampton too, once it was 3-0 at half-time. The second half tedium wasn’t so much frustrating as heartening.

Some of us aren’t getting so carried away as to start calculating goal difference just yet. The fact that Liverpool go in front and stay there is plenty to be going on with.

Yes, it’s galling that City and Chelsea aren’t conceding more than a millimetre but we’re not being complacent and that’s the main thing.

Shaqiri gets his chance (like Tigger on steroids), Matip impressed too. Sturridge was also great against PSG and if anyone was being written off under Klopp it was him. The hunger in this squad is something the manager’s sweated blood for and it’s starting to pay off.

Any boredom with the current situation only stems from unease over how football’s going in a general sense.

Thousands of City fans couldn’t be bothered with their Champions League opener last week. Mock if you like, aaaand okay we probably will, but complacency at the top emanates from a weekly stroll in the greatest league in the world™.

Even at Anfield, a visit from feeder club Southampton emphasised the gap is becoming larger still, possibly fatally.

Sure they’ve chosen the Mark Hughes option Z, and once you do that you deserve everything that happens to you.

And yes, you’d much rather be on this side of the great divide than the other. “Bully or be bullied” is no choice at all. Still doesn’t make it right, though.

Salah scored so that ended what was (too) quickly being described as a crisis. He grinned like an idiot throughout, almost as if he’d been told to quash all rumours of unrest.

Van Dijk going off injured was the only tremor on Saturday, stopping just short of a collective freak-out. He’d be missed no question, but apparently he watched from the bench in the second half so even his substitution feels precautionary.

Last season we certainly couldn’t afford to be so complacent. So we were three goals up, and okay it was Southampton coached by Useless at home, but WHAT IF?

It didn’t even merit a cerebral flicker at the weekend. Complain about going through the motions, but we got our entertainment in the first half and hunkered down for the result in the second. That’s a perfect afternoon for me.

We just need another 32 games like it now. Not much to ask, is it?