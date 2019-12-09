Terrace Talk: Liverpool - Searching for middle ground between braggadocio and humility

It wasn’t that long ago since Liverpool were losing at Villa with five minutes left. Manchester City were winning and about to go three points behind us, with a clash at Anfield around the corner. Everyone awaited the inevitable.

Now that gap’s grown to 14. I guess what I’m saying in my charming, waffling way is if that can happen so quickly, the reverse can happen too, so don’t get cocky and stay vigil- … You know what, I’m not sure I can keep this up for much longer. There’s obviously some middle ground between braggadocio and humility, but I’m having tremendous difficulty locating it.

The Reds’ stuttering November performances, with a chaotic December looming, were (and still are) enough to keep everyone’s feet on the ground, but then somebody will recite the fantasy figures of the last 18 months and it’s almost impossible not to be catatonically stupefied by them.

Everton looked like the biggest trapdoor of the lot, despite their current woes. The announcement of the team beforehand triggered all manner of gloomy headshaking.

It’s like he read last week’s column and thought “never use the squad, eh? I’ll show you”. These big, sweeping changes must’ve had the downtrodden Blues thinking, even for a few seconds: “Could we?”. You could not.

We were helped by Everton’s eternally comic superiority complex, one that helps convince them nothing Liverpool do actually proves they’re better. There’s been a whole phalanx of convoluted, tin-foil theories for all their unpleasant nightmares in my lifetime.

A team in the bottom three shouldn’t be getting caught on the break as much as they were last Wednesday. They did beat Chelsea by showing them some respect, something they’ll never give us. Long may it continue.

With both fixtures this week, Klopp not only rested key stars, but got stirring, goal-laden performances from players who you wouldn’t always expect to provide them.

Our main rivals are not only disheartened by the gap, but shaking their heads in wonder that injuries (City’s biggest whinge) and suspensions aren’t even putting a dent in an all-conquering façade.

Up to now, as I’m almost legally obligated to keep emphasising.

I’m not sure why I continue to doubt Origi. He’s a strange kind of hero, granted, almost Rosenthal-like, but Ballon D’Or nominees would be proud of some of the goals he scores.

I’ve long since given up asking what Shaqiri’s done wrong to get so little time on the pitch, but he was great too. Keita excelled at Bournemouth — just at the time Klopp needed all hands on deck, lo and behold all hands are on deck.

It’s almost like he (gasp) knows what he’s doing. The public persona of the grinning holy fool disguises a surfeit of knowledge, while the continually hyped Pep is marching out to the centre circle to remonstrate with officials on an almost weekly basis, red-faced and grumpy — like an accountant demanding answers for why his train’s always late.

The long ball’s now become an integral part of play, countering those who wish to play deep, which has contributed to our occasional stumble – in performance, if not the gathering of points.

Bournemouth, until they lost Ake and we scored, were stubbornly refusing to come out to play, so plan B was dusted off again. It worked.

Everything works. It’s getting harder and harder not to regard this as something mystical and thus chillingly ephemeral. Even Salah, struggling for fitness and form, seemed to be getting back in the groove.

My guard’s staying where it is — up — but it’s undeniably making me sound pottier by the week.

I’m not alone in that. Pundits are only too happy to discount a team that got 198 points in two seasons, invoking the ancient curse of the reverse jinx. Who cares if you end up sounding moronic once the Cities of Leicester and Manchester make their inevitable advances?

Not them, it would seem.