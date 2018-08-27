Terrace Talk: If Alisson keeps pretending he’s Zico, it’ll end in tears

By Steven Kelly

Top again, in as much as that matters this early.

As an acute paranoiac, the City draw at Wolves smacked of “keep things interesting, for a few weeks at least” for what’s obviously now mass entertainment and as far away from sport as you’re likely to get.

Our win at Palace probably shouldn’t have been greeted with such jubilation.

It was Liverpool’s fourth straight victory there, after all.

It’s tiresome when they come through these below-par games with three points and all you hear is “winning ugly”, like that’s what we meant all along.

I can’t deny there was a sadistic pleasure in watching Hodgson rant and rave about Salah’s plummet to the deck, though.

News of the old fossil having another heated argument over a giant bee at Watford made me wonder if my drug intake shouldn’t be curtailed for a while.

The bottom line of all this was of course that Wilfried Zaha does not dive. Of course not. It’s the most comical blind spot for everyone in football; everyone cheats but your team… Remember Salah had a Champions League final and full participation in the only World Cup he’ll ever go to snatched away by an utter snide.

If he’s decided “no more Mr Nice Chappie” and will do all he can to win now, that’s no bad thing.

Rather than argue he was actually fouled, just say “yeah, dive — great isn’t it?”

What’s the point of Liverpool tying their hands while others pull any stunt to win? Aguero at Wolves springs to mind.

Then Brighton, Anfield’s traditional mutton dressed as lambs to the slaughter. We’ve still not conceded, which I assume is the cosmos having its regular joke at our expense before normality splatters in our face like a diarrhetic cowpat.

It means loving eulogies abound to van Dijk and Alisson, the men deemed responsible for this sorcery. It’s hard not to get swept away by the excitement even this early.

Don’t forget the full-backs, though; they’ve been great so far too. Spending money is invigorating but there’s nothing better than bucking the system and getting a couple of crackers for (virtually) free.

The Brazilian’s not made any saves the other two gimps couldn’t have pulled off but there’s a serenity of sorts ahead of him at the moment.

Of course if he starts pretending he’s Zico in his own box you know it’ll end in tears. It nearly did on Saturday.

The new Alonso, some were calling him after Palace. Any more faffing around and he’ll be the new Karius — and who wants that?

Three games, three clean sheets. There was Mignolet on the bench, probably muttering to himself: “That’s how I started too. Don’t let all that slavering devotion fool you."

Early days, of course.

There was something odd about the performance, like there was a big midweek match coming up and we were conserving energy for it.

Keita was subbed early. There was a turn and pass against Palace that got everyone fawning but there wasn’t enough of that, hardly anything against Brighton, and it was all third-gear stuff.

Yeah, yeah, new country and everything. Germany’s hardly a snail’s pace though, is it?

The front three haven’t caught fire yet either, despite the five goals between them. That makes the winning start even more encouraging.

Brighton got a little nasty in the second half, encouraged by a weak referee. That whole evening-up process some officials adopt might catch us off guard one day if we can’t get such games over in the early stages.

Klopp himself is telling anyone who’ll listen there’s a lot more to do. Quite right.

As Europe looms on the horizon and two games a week becomes norm rather than exception, that’ll be the time we are truly tested.

We haven’t shot ourselves in the foot unprompted, anyway.

In the euphoria stakes, that’s as much as you’re getting I’m afraid.