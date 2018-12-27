Terrace Talk: Caution is not a dirty word in Liverpool

Is the world about to end?

Six points clear, a Lovren screamer, an Anfield penalty, a goal from a corner, unbeaten in half a season and Perfect City dropping points all over the shop. God’s a swine if this is all an elaborate trick.

Liverpool haven’t lost a home league game to Newcastle since 1994. There was zero chance of it happening yesterday.

I couldn’t pick any of their players out of a line-up, not even the one who used to ‘play’ for us. At two down they decided that was already enough punishment, but still couldn’t stave it off. It’s not like we were that brilliant, and we weren’t against Wolves days before. It’s just what we seem to do lately.

There’ll be moaning about the penalty, but to hell with that. Tired of being nice guys all the time, nobody else is.

As we reach the halfway mark of the season, it’s time to give thanks for a marvellous 2018, whatever Arsenal have planned for the weekend. A European Cup final and a title challenge in the same year are not to be sneered at.

The visit of Rafa was apt, as he also took Liverpool to the top for Christmas. Despite Klopp’s declaration that any negative talk was “bullshit”, it reminded everyone of how we can’t seem to get the job done. Caution is not a dirty word, and those who loudly and provocatively denounce it as defeatism can go swivel.

Brendan Rodgers was also top around this time in 2013 — 48 points in the second half of that season were not enough either. Optimism can be a mere indulgence for the ill-informed.

What we do have is very good. Wherever it leads to, nobody can deny the fun it’s brought. It’s OK haughtily pronouncing where Liverpool FC ought to be, quite another for someone to come in and actually put us there.

Below Klopp’s Christmas message, one social media response was changed by autocorrect from “Jurgen” to “Guardian”. It tapped into the pressure we always place on our ‘guardians’. We’ve put them in hospital, turned them prematurely grey, some could’ve been sent to the asylum for the excruciating babble they’d come out with.

Maybe it helped that our Guardian was already crazy to begin with and sees the job for the rollercoaster it is and probably always will be.

For as many years as I care to count, the Reds treated the transfer market like a pool full of sharks; either not daring to dip a toe in or losing limbs whenever they did. That now seems far from the case. There’d been muttering over Fabinho and Keita, but even the Brazilian is beginning to look the part, showing an unforeseen creative streak with assists against United and Wolves and now a goal too.

Keita’s not quite up there yet, and Oxlade Chamberlain still has a way to go before recovering fully. Firmino hasn’t quite been up to speed either and there are always doubts over others — but there they all sit, at the top of the table.

Even Lovren’s unerring record of opening his big gob and jinxing us has been temporarily suspended, and he’s scoring too. The world is tipping off its axis alright. It’s all very exciting. I can see why any desire to shuffle awkwardly, cast a skyward glance to an imaginary black cloud and announce “it can’t last” would get the tirade of abuse it probably deserves. All you can realistically hope for is that Liverpool just compete – and that is happening. Hosannas to the highest. Six points higher than everyone else, actually.