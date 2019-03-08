NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager Kean at the double as Juventus make light of Ronaldo absence

Friday, March 08, 2019 - 10:30 PM

Nineteen-year-old Moise Kean scored twice as Juventus went 19 points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a 4-1 home victory over Udinese.

Kean scored both of his goals in the first half, with the other Juventus strikes coming from an Emre Can penalty and a Blaise Matuidi header, both in the second period.

Udinese, who remain seven points above the drop zone following the defeat, netted a late consolation goal through Kevin Lasagna.

Juventus, for whom Cristiano Ronaldo was an unused substitute, took the lead after just 11 minutes when Kean slid home to score the opening goal.

The Italy international was in the right place to make the most of Alex Sandro’s low cross from the left and score his first goal at the Allianz Stadium.

The home side were forced into an early change when Leonardo Bonucci came on for Andrea Barzagli after 25 minutes.

With just over half-an-hour gone Udinese saw appeals for a penalty waved away after Matuidi clashed with William Troost-Ekong in the area.

Kean grabbed his second six minutes before half-time when he finished off his own run with a toe-poked effort past Udinese goalkeeper Juan Musso.

A minute before the break Udinese’s Seko Fofana tried an effort from distance but shot over the bar.

Juventus were awarded a penalty after 67 minutes, but, rather than give Kean the chance to complete his hat-trick, Emre Can stepped up and scored from the spot.

Kean was fouled by Nicholas Opoku, but Can was given the responsibility and he made no mistake.

Matuidi head home the fourth goal after 71 minutes before being replaced by Paulo Dybala shortly after.

The visitors scored a consolation with six minutes remaining through substitute Lasagna, who chested the ball down before firing home.

But by that time Juventus had done more than enough to claim three points in their march towards the title.

- Press Association

