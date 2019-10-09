News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Team news: Shane Duffy cleared for take-off, David McGoldrick left grounded

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 08:12 PM

Shane Duffy will be on this afternoon’s flight which will take the Irish squad to Tbilisi for Saturday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Georgia.

But David McGoldrick won’t be making the plane and it remains uncertain if he will have recovered sufficiently from a groin problem in time to play even a part against Switzerland in Geneva next Tuesday.

Duffy has made much quicker progress in his recovery from a calf injury than was initially expected and, much to McCarthy’s delight, the big defender texted the manager yesterday to say he’d been given “the all-clear” by Brighton.

“He’s trained with the lads, he must have done some football work,” said McCarthy. “That’s good news.

All along, he’s been pretty confident he’d be okay and it wasn’t as bad as they thought. He’s been running all week. And he says he trained with the team yesterday. So, if he did full training, he’s fine.

By contrast, McCarthy had much less encouraging news to report on Sheffield United striker McGoldrick.

He said: “I spoke to Didzy on Tuesday. He was still feeling the groin. So I said to him Saturday was going to be far too soon. But if he’s alright and it turns out he trains over the weekend, he might still be an option as a sub against Switzerland.

“After three weeks out, he may not start. But it would be a nice problem to have if he could be here.”

