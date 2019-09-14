News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tammy’s treble gives Chelsea victory at Molineux.

By Press Association
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 05:32 PM

Tammy Abraham’s fine goalscoring form continued with a hat-trick as Chelsea beat Wolves 5-2 at Molineux.

Fikayo Tomori put Frank Lampard’s Blues ahead with a superb 31st-minute strike and Abraham doubled the advantage three minutes later.

Abraham, who had netted twice in each of his previous two games, then added a header in the 41st minute and a 55th-minute finish to make victory look all but secure for the away side.

Wolves hit back via an Abraham own-goal in the 69th minute and it was 4-2 in the 85th thanks to substitute Patrick Cutrone, before Mason Mount notched Chelsea’s fifth in added time.

Abraham’s eventful outing concluded with him coming off injured in the 77th minute – but he had a big smile on his face come the final whistle.

- Press Association

