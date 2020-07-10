News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tammy Abraham signs Chelsea contract extension

By Press Association
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 03:55 PM

Tammy Abraham has quashed any concerns over his Chelsea future by signing a one-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old striker has extended his existing Blues deal until 2023, though Chelsea bosses are understood to be ready to continue talks over longer terms.

Boss Frank Lampard handed Abraham the coveted number nine shirt last summer, and the England striker has fired 16 goals in 40 games in his first term leading the Blues’ line.

Tammy Abraham, left, broke a 10-game scoring duck in Chelsea’s Premier League win at Crystal Palace (Peter Cziborra/NMC Pool)
New £53million recruit Timo Werner will boost Chelsea’s firepower next term, but the prolific Germany hitman will also add significant competition for Abraham.

But Camberwell-born striker Abraham has had no qualms about extending his Stamford Bridge stay, with the club also keen to keep him for the long haul.

“I don’t want to get into the clauses in contracts, it could open me up to many a question that one,” said Lampard.

“But I said it before when I was asked, Tammy’s not at a critical stage in his contract.

“He needs to focus on his playing and we need to finish the season as strongly as we can, and there will be plenty of time to sit down after that.”

France’s World Cup-winning striker Olivier Giroud also recently extended his Blues contract to remain in west London next term.

The 33-year-old has fired three goals in five games since football’s resumption, reiterating his value to the Blues.

Abraham broke a 10-game scoring duck in Chelsea’s 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday, with Lampard hoping that can spur him back to his best.

“Tammy in his personality is a very positive lad, he trains well, he’s good around the group and that hasn’t changed,” said Lampard.

“I know beyond that there are sometimes feelings for a player, especially a goalscorer who is having a tough time in front of goal.

“We had a conversation before the Palace game, so I was particularly delighted to see him break that against them. I hope there is an uplift for him, I hope his confidence has taken a nice boost, and we’ll see.”

