News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tammy Abraham scores 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea win again

Tammy Abraham scores 10th Premier League goal of the season as Chelsea win again
By Press Association
Saturday, November 09, 2019 - 02:45 PM

Chelsea 2 - 0 Crystal Palace

Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic fired Chelsea to a sixth straight Premier League win as they overcame Crystal Palace 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

England striker Abraham took his league goal tally for the season to 10 and in-form midfielder Pulisic grabbed his fifth in five games.

After the thrills and spills of the 4-4 midweek Champions League draw with Ajax, this was back to the domestic Saturday job for Frank Lampard’s side.

They endured a frustrating first half against an obdurate, well-drilled Palace, but found a way through after the break.

It meant defeat for Roy Hodgson in his 300th Premier League match as a manager while Lampard, with 288 games less under his belt, saw his side climb – temporarily at least – to second in the table.

Chelsea’s youth revolution continued with Lampard naming their youngest Premier League starting line-up, with an average age of just over 24.

They made a bright and busy start with 19-year-old full-back Reece James, making his first top-flight start, forcing Vicente Guaita to tip a dangerous cross away.

Willian then fed Pulisic, who danced past a sliding Joel Ward in the area only to be foiled by Guaita at his near post.

Palace, without a win in their previous three matches, were living dangerously throughout the first half, inviting Chelsea on but keeping them at bay on the edge of the area.

They gave away plenty of free-kicks around the box but Willian, Emerson and Mason Mount took it in turns to miss the target.

A frustrating opening period for the hosts ended when Pulisic headed N’Golo Kante’s cross over the top, before former Chelsea stalwart Gary Cahill slid in to block Willian’s shot.

However, it took just six minutes after the interval for Abraham to break the deadlock.

Mateo Kovacic was the architect, brushing off a couple of challenges in a congested midfield before finding Willian with a clever reverse pass.

The Brazilian’s neat flick on the edge of the box teed up Abraham, who strode forward and confidently buried his shot past Guaita.

Pulisic, having another fine game, almost grabbed an immediate second with a bullet towards the top corner but Guaita managed to keep it out.

Palace briefly threatened an equaliser but James Tomkins headed wide from a corner.

Instead, Chelsea killed off the visitors with 11 minutes remaining when Pulisic fed Michy Batshuayi in the area, continued his run and got on the end of the striker’s deflected shot.

READ MORE

Scott McTominay puts Manchester United success ahead of individual honours

More on this topic

Lampard enjoys ‘solid win’ for Chelsea over PalaceLampard enjoys ‘solid win’ for Chelsea over Palace

Scott McTominay puts Manchester United success ahead of individual honoursScott McTominay puts Manchester United success ahead of individual honours

Klopp says City paid Liverpool compliment by how they set up last seasonKlopp says City paid Liverpool compliment by how they set up last season

Watford climb off bottom at Norwich’s expense with win at Carrow RoadWatford climb off bottom at Norwich’s expense with win at Carrow Road

footballTammy AbrahamPremier LeagueChelseaCrystal PalaceChelsea vs Crystal PalaceStamford BridgeTOPIC: Premier League

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl believes Southampton have a ‘big opportunity’ against EvertonHasenhuttl believes Southampton have a ‘big opportunity’ against Everton

Top two clash and Pellegrini under pressure – 5 Premier League talking pointsTop two clash and Pellegrini under pressure – 5 Premier League talking points

Unai Emery confirms Granit Xhaka will not return to Arsenal team at LeicesterUnai Emery confirms Granit Xhaka will not return to Arsenal team at Leicester

Frank Lampard gives Mason Mount more time to prove fitnessFrank Lampard gives Mason Mount more time to prove fitness


Lifestyle

The rebirth of ‘Barracka’, or Barrack St, as a local hospitality hotspot on the narrow, vertiginous, cobble-stoned street began with the late, lamented publican, Tom Barry’s eponymous pub, halfway up the hill.Restaurant review: Cork's Pigalle right on the mark

Some time back, The Menu eagerly took delivery of what purported to be a definitive tome on vegan cuisine from one of the world’s premier cookbook publishers.The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

Irish Examiner readers are being asked to contribute to a new digital initiative on irishexaminer.com called Personal Insights.Personal Insights: We want to hear YOUR stories in YOUR words

Eve Kelliher looks at the world of art and interiorsArt’s the way to do it

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »