News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Tammy Abraham hails rise of Chelsea rookies after first Champions League goal

Tammy Abraham hails rise of Chelsea rookies after first Champions League goal
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:30 PM

Tammy Abraham feels that Chelsea’s rookies have come a long way in a short time after getting their Champions League campaign up and running.

Abraham scored his first goal among Europe’s elite as the Blues secured a crucial 2-1 win in Lille.

It was a far cry from last season when Abraham was on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were at Derby and Reece James was with struggling Wigan.

All four academy graduates started in France on Wednesday night as Chelsea bounced back from their opening Group H defeat by Valencia.

“Me, Fikayo, Mason and Reece were talking before the game about last season, we were all in the Championship,” said Abraham.

“Reece was fighting against relegation, and now we’re in the Champions League, which has always been a dream. And to get that first goal is incredible.

“It was an unbelievable feeling – and it’s just the start. We’ve always believed one day we could be in the first team and we’ve made it happen.

“It’s credit to the manager and the staff for giving us the chance. It’s just the beginning and I think we’ll get better and better.”

Abraham celebrated his 22nd birthday with a 22nd-minute goal – a smart turn and finish in the area from Tomori’s cross.

Chelsea were pegged back by Victor Osimhen’s equaliser, but Willian volleyed in a late winner on his 300th Chelsea appearance.

“It was a fantastic birthday and what a way to celebrate, with a goal and three points,” added Abraham.

“It was massive, we knew we had to win and credit to the boys, those are the performances we need on away trips. It wasn’t easy but we defended well as a team and got the win.”

More on this topic

Dean Henderson backed for England call-up by Sheffield United boss Chris WilderDean Henderson backed for England call-up by Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder

No panic over defensive lapses against Salzburg – Van DijkNo panic over defensive lapses against Salzburg – Van Dijk

Derby forward Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-drive chargeDerby forward Lawrence named in Wales squad after drink-drive charge

Klopp was always confident Liverpool would come through wobble at AnfieldKlopp was always confident Liverpool would come through wobble at Anfield


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

footballTammy AbrahamUEFA Champions LeagueChelseaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

They haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to ArgentinaThey haven’t scrummed against us yet – Jones lays down challenge to Argentina

Fiji find their flair against GeorgiaFiji find their flair against Georgia

Wales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBrydeWales are in a good place – but we know we can do better – McBryde

Matt Doherty recalls heated phone exchange with former Ireland boss O'Neill Matt Doherty recalls heated phone exchange with former Ireland boss O'Neill


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »