Tammy Abraham fitness concern for Chelsea

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday night.

The England striker has missed several training sessions this week as he continues to battle an ankle problem and will be assessed late on.

Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) will both miss out, with neither man match fit despite being in training.

Deadline-day signing Odion Ighalo will be part of Manchester United’s squad.

United fan Ighalo joined on loan until the end of the season on January 31 but has not been training at Carrington due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Nemanja Matic is available again after missing the 0-0 draw with Wolves through suspension, but Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Zouma, Christensen, Rudiger, Tomori, Emerson, James, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Willian, Kante, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Batshuayi, Caballero, Barkley, Pedro, Gilmour, Giroud.

Man Utd Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Bailly, Jones, Maguire, Laird, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, Lingard, James, Mata, Pereira, Chong, Greenwood, Martial, Ighalo.