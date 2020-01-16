News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Talks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAI

Talks ongoing in licence dispute between Limerick FC and FAI
By Ann O'Loughlin
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 04:34 PM

Discussions aimed at resolving Limerick FC's legal action against the FAI over what the soccer club claims is its exclusion from participating in the League of Ireland are on-going, the High Court has heard.

Earlier this week the club commenced proceedings against the FAI over the association's alleged failure to invite Limerick to submit an application for a licence to allow it play in the League of Ireland First Division during the 2020 season.

When the case returned before the court on Thursday Murray Johnson SC for the club told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds that talks aimed at resolving the dispute had commenced between lawyers representing the sides.

Counsel asked that the case be adjourned to Friday morning to see if those talks result in a resolution of the dispute.

The Judge, who had previously granted the club permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the FAI, agreed to the adjournment.

In its action Limerick, which late last year was the subject of a failed examinership process, claims the FAI, is bound under its own rules to invite the club to submit an application.

Limerick claims the FAI has refused to do so, which has the effect of excluding it from competing in this season's First Division.

In addition, it claims that the FAI has allowed Shamrock Rovers B team to enter a team in the First Division, which the other clubs in the division are all opposed to.

In its proceedings, Munster Football Club Limited, trading asLimerick Football Club seeks various orders against the FAI.

READ MORE

Ings for England – Hasenhuttl backs in-form striker

The orders include an injunction requiring the FAI to take all necessary steps to permit Limerick FC to submit an application for a licence allowing it play in the 2020 League of Ireland First Division.

It also seeks injunctions preventing the FAI from excluding it from the League of Ireland, and that the FAI is restrained from allocating any of the club's assets, including its underage academy, to any other party.

It further seeks injunctions preventing the FAI from granting a licence allowing any third party to play in the 2020 First Division instead of Limerick until the FAI has complied with its obligations under the association's rules and regulations.

The court previously heard that in correspondence with the club the FAI said it never stated that it was unwilling to allowLimerick FC to apply for a licence.

The FAI said that the club had not provided it with information it requires before a licence can be granted before the required deadlines had expired.

However, the club says the deadlines were only missed due to certain "illegitimate demands" made by the FAI.

READ MORE

The Big Interview: Clare Shine on her struggles with mental health, resilience and recovery

More on this topic

Tributes paid on passing of 'brilliant' advocate for carers of dementia sufferers, Rachel McMahonTributes paid on passing of 'brilliant' advocate for carers of dementia sufferers, Rachel McMahon

A 'real true love story': Couple married for more than 53 years die within days of each otherA 'real true love story': Couple married for more than 53 years die within days of each other

Motorcyclist killed in Co Limerick collision named as gardaí appeal for witnessesMotorcyclist killed in Co Limerick collision named as gardaí appeal for witnesses

Gardaí investigating reported gunshots in Limerick city Gardaí investigating reported gunshots in Limerick city

Limerick FCFAITOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

Conor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ CerroneConor McGregor says blood will be spilled when he fights Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Mata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours winMata sends Manchester United through to round four but Rashford injury sours win

Rescue package likely to minimise FAI job lossesRescue package likely to minimise FAI job losses


Lifestyle

All of the latest entertainment news.Scene + Heard: Girl Band return and Bombshell hits the cinema

Dancing With The Stars (DWTS) head judge Loraine Barry.The Shape I'm In: Dancing queen, Loraine Barry

'A huge part of my work in health promotion is around tobacco and smoking cessation'Working Life: Dr Jose Ayala, HSE health promotion and improvement officer

Fascinated since her school days by Russian history, Vickie Maye embarks on her first-ever guided tour to discover St Petersburg.Stepping back into history in St. Petersburg

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »