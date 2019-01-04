Talking points ahead of the FA Cup third round

The FA Cup third round takes centre stage this weekend as Premier League clubs enter the competition.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at some talking points going into what could prove another memorable set of fixtures.

Rotation, rotation, rotation

🇧🇷 Bernardo doubtful for Saturday's trip to @afcbournemouth... 🇸🇪 Under-23 forward Viktor Gyokeres will be in the squad. 🗞️ All you need to know ahead of Albion's @EmiratesFACup game!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ Preview ➡️ https://t.co/762cI29eMC pic.twitter.com/LQCgPJwDlX— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) January 3, 2019

Given how many matches every club has faced over the hectic festive schedule, fans should expect one or two less familiar names on the team-sheets this weekend. However, while protecting the fitness of key men for the battles ahead on all fronts is one thing, it also presents an opportunity for others to show the manager just why they should be in the team week-in, week-out – or indeed not, depending on how things pan out.

Banana skins everywhere

🔥 Third Round Ties 🔥 Are you 😆 or 😩 about your tie? 👇 pic.twitter.com/h2uWE5YRjB — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 2, 2019

New Arsenal head coach Unai Emery will get his first taste of England’s oldest knockout competition at Blackpool on Saturday afternoon – and for all his FA Cup success, former manager Arsene Wenger knew just how tough the first hurdle can be. Cardiff’s trip to Sky Bet League One Gillingham is ripe for a Premier League scalp, while Oldham will be out to upset the form book away against Fulham as will non-league Woking when they host Watford on Sunday, while Leicester face a testing Welsh adventure to Newport. Rotherham winning at Manchester City, though, might just be too much FA Cup third-round magic to ask for.

Is Ole on his way to Wembley?

Ole on the #EmiratesFACup: "You know we're about winning trophies, of course and the FA Cup final is such a fantastic final to play in. Whatever competition you're in, you want to win when you're a big club like United." #MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 4, 2019

You suspect Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably does not need an FA Cup run to further ingratiate himself on the Manchester United faithful – but that is not about to stop the Norwegian boss giving it his all to get to Wembley. Having won the famous old trophy en route to the Treble in 1999 (and again in 2004), the United interim boss would do his chances of getting the job full-time no harm with a repeat some 20 years later.

It’s VAR time, again

⚽📹 Third Round Ties with VAR Read more 👉 https://t.co/mFZL2AZB9C pic.twitter.com/yBOiWVC9ZH — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 19, 2018

Love it or loathe it, the Video Assistant Referee is here to stay, well it will be soon anyway. Nine ties over Saturday and Sunday will have the system in place, following on from last season, which included the final. As everyone, on and off the pitch, gets more used to the dynamics, arguments over the project’s implementation should become less frequent – leaving us all left to find something else to argue about.

Reds set for instant revival?

"We are still in a pretty good position so it’s all fine for us. Not in the moment, it feels really bad, but it’s only the moment." Time to regroup, move on and prepare for the next game. Up the Reds.#WeAreLiverpool pic.twitter.com/TyCTPX7Fcr — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 3, 2019

Liverpool will be the last of the Premier League sides in action over FA Cup third-round weekend when they travel to Wolves on Monday night. An extra day will offer not only some welcome additional recovery time, but also more pause for thought on the fallout of the defeat at Manchester City. All, of course, is not yet lost for Jurgen Klopp’s exciting side – but fail to produce the required response, no matter how much of a changed team at Molineux, and there will be more questions on whether the Reds do indeed have what it takes to last the distance.

