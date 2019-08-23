Talbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-final

Bohemians 1 - 1 Longford Town FC

Bohemians needed penalties to decide an epic Extra.ie FAI Cup second round tie with James Talbot the hero, saving the crucial penalty from opposing number Lee Steacy.

After a dramatic week both on and off the pitch, firstly losing to title rivals Shelbourne at home and the shock exit of boss Neale Fenn, who looks Cork City bound, Longford Town travelled to Phibsborough with nothing to lose and certainly played like it.

It was all the visitors who dominated the opening exchanges frustrating both home fans and players alike. The excellent Dean Byrne had a good chance from the edge of the area, but shot straight at James talbot.

As the half grew on, Bohs began to settle thought they had taken the lead with a half hour played. James Finnerty's back post header looked to have crossed the line, before being scrambled behind. Neither official came to a decision as the players celebrated, but the corner was eventually given, as chants of “VAR” rang around Phibsboro.

The Gypsie faithful were treated to one of the misses of the season, as Danny Grant’s low cross was somehow turned wide by the unmarked Danny Mandroiu as Bohs finished the half strongly.

Just after the break, Steacy pulled off one of the saves of the season, showing incredible reactions to deny Danny Grant who poked the ball goalwards from Danny Mandroiu’s whipped cross.

The end-to-end encounter somehow remained scoreless, with thanks to some outstanding goalkeeping. Firstly, James Talbot got down sharply to stop Aaron Dobs powerful strike, before Steacy again brilliantly denied Andre Wright with a fingertip save from a powerful header back across goal.

Luke Wade-Slater then bundled over Anto Breslin in the area. Up stepped Sam Verdon, but he could only smash the outside of the post with his spot kick as Dalymount breathed a huge sigh of relief, as extra time loomed.

The Gypsies took the lead just after the restart for extra time when Andre Wright expertly turned home with a first time effort from a low cross, but Longford equalised almost immediately through Jack Doherty who hit the top corner from the edge of the area.

Neck and neck all the way through the shootout, up stepped Lee Steacy who struck to the right and an outstreched Talbot pushed wide to send his side through in a game with little if anything between both sides.

Bohemian FC: James Talbot, Darragh Leahy, Rob Cornwall (Michael Barker 91’), Danny Mandroiu, Danny Grant (Ross Tierney 79’), Conor Levingston, Andre Wright, Keith Buckley (c) (Keith Ward 75’), Andy Lyons, James Finnerty, Luke Wade-Slater

Subs: Michael Kelly, Aaron Barry, Michael Barker, Keith Ward, Ross Tierney, Derek Pender, Scott Allardice.

Longford Town FC: Lee Steacy, Shane Elworthy, Anto Breslin, Mick McDonnell. Dean Zambra (c) (Karl Chambers 103’), Aaron Dobbs (Jack Doherty 86’), Conor Kenna, Aodh Dervin, Dean Byrne, Dylan Grimes (Peter Hopkins 72’), Sam Verdon

Subs: Peter Hopkins, Jack Doherty, Aaron McCabe, Paul O’Conor, Jack Menton, Karl Chambers, Joe Manley

Referee: Paul Tuite