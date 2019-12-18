News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Takumi Minamino set for Liverpool medical ahead of January move

Takumi Minamino set for Liverpool medical ahead of January move
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 09:13 AM

Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Takumi Minamino set to have a medical at Liverpool on Wednesday ahead of his proposed £7.25million move.

The Reds triggered the Japan international’s release clause last week, just a couple of days after facing him for the second time in the Champions League group stage.

Providing no problems are encountered the 24-year-old will become a Liverpool player on January 1, the PA news agency understands.

It is anticipated Minamino would go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s squad and could be available for the FA Cup third round tie at home to Everton four days later.

The deal is viewed by Liverpool as outstandingly good value as they believe the player’s market value is three times what they are paying for him.

But having kept tabs on him since 2013, sporting director Michael Edwards and his recruitment team became aware of his release clause and acted quickly when interest was expressed from Manchester United, Borussia Munchengladbach and AC Milan.

Minamino, who impressed in his two Champions League outings against Liverpool this season, has scored nine times in 22 appearances this season.

READ MORE

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in Qatar

More on this topic

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in QatarCork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in Qatar

Stand-in Liverpool boss Critchley hails Villa management for encouraging momentStand-in Liverpool boss Critchley hails Villa management for encouraging moment

Aston Villa show no mercy by knocking out young Liverpool sideAston Villa show no mercy by knocking out young Liverpool side

Liverpool sweating on Wijnaldum fitness as Lovren ruled out ahead of Club World CupLiverpool sweating on Wijnaldum fitness as Lovren ruled out ahead of Club World Cup

Jurgen KloppTakumi MinaminoPremier LeagueLiverpoolRed Bull SalzburgTOPIC: Liverpool FC

More in this Section

Cork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in QatarCork's Caoimhin Kelleher among trio to join Liverpool's Club World Cup squad in Qatar

Serie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artworkSerie A chief executive apologises for ‘inappropriate’ monkey artwork

'I have proven something for women's darts' - Fallon Sherrock makes history at World Darts Championship'I have proven something for women's darts' - Fallon Sherrock makes history at World Darts Championship

Survey reveals Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of the yearSurvey reveals Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of the year


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee visits Paul McDonald and Helen Noonan at Bastion, as they enjoy their first Christmas with a Michelin starBehind the scenes at Bastion, Kinsale’s Michelin star attraction

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Festive fashion isn’t all about Christmas jumpers and flashing earrings.Festive fashion: It's not all about Xmas jumpers and flashy earrings

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »