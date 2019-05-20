NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sydney goalkeeper’s pre-penalty antics help win A-League title against Perth

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne deployed unusual tactics to help his Sydney FC side secure the Hyundai A-League Championship on penalties against Perth Glory.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, Redmayne took his place between the sticks for a penalty shootout that would decide the destination of the trophy.

With three penalties successfully converted, the Sydney stopper decided to dance around on his goal line before making a stunning save from former Republic of Ireland striker Andy Keogh.

He proceeded to deny Brendon Santalab immediately afterwards to put Sydney just one penalty from victory, which Reza Ghoochannejhad duly scored.

- Press Association

