Swiss coach makes strong case for Irish defence

Ireland might not have scored a goal in their last four games but it’s the three clean sheets in those four which preoccupy Vladimir Petkovic.

Asked about his goal-shy opponents, the manager of Group D top seeds Switzerland said: “It’s very hard to judge for me but a new coach can lead to improvements. But what makes me much more worried is that they don’t concede a lot of goals and I remember when we played against them it was very hard to score and we didn’t succeed in the end. That will be the focus now, to try and score against this strong defending team.”

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic arrives for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw at the Convention Centre, Dublin. Picture: Sportsfile

Indeed, the last time the two countries met — in a pre-Euro 2016 friendly — the defence was also central to Ireland’s goal in a 1-0 win at the Aviva, Ciaran Clark scoring after just two minutes from a Shane Duffy flick-on after Robbie Brady had delivered a corner into the box.

“I remember it very well,” said Petkovic, “All in all we were not productive enough in that game. We took it too much for a friendly and for the next game we will be much more ready to take on Ireland.

“Ireland are a very good team, with a different style of playing football but the more difficult challenge is to show on the pitch how we have become number one in Europe. Yes, we have improved (since Euro 2016) but tomorrow is a new day and our aim is to confirm that we have improved.”

Unfortunately, Ireland only have to go back a matter of weeks not years to find the last time we encountered second seeds Denmark – with that 5-1 World Cup pasting in Dublin and a 0-0 Nations League dead rubber in Aarhus book-ending Martin O’Neill’s final year in charge.

However, deputising at the draw for head coach Age Hareide, his assistant and former international Jon Dahl Tomasson insisted the Danes were not sick of the sight of such familiar foes.

“No, I think it’s actually a positive draw, we have to be optimistic,” he said. “We look forward to going back to Ireland. We played four games against Ireland and we drew three, won one. We know it’s a difficult game but I am quite positive about it.”

Does he expect a different Ireland under new management? “I think when new people come in, things will change a bit. You can always change the system, the way of thinking, but still the players will be the same. It’s always the quality of the player which is the conclusion as to how you will play. And I think we know all the players quite well. They will probably not get any new players in.

“But at the end of the day we have to look at ourselves, how we are performing, how we are playing, way we want to play. I think we are strong.

“It’s funny that we are drawn again against Ireland, but we enjoy coming here. I think we have had a couple of difficult games where Ireland were defending very, very well. They did a really good job and made it difficult for us. Do I find them frustrating? No, not at all. That’s the way they choose to play. We think of a different way of playing. Everybody is different, makes different choices. But as I said before, I am always looking at ourselves. Of course you have to look at the opponent, but first you look at the quality you have in your own team and the way you want to play.

“I think you have three teams who could go through from this group, if you are being honest regarding those five teams. And I think we are one of the favourites.”

Speaking later from his home in Copenhagen, manager Hareide commented: “It is a satisfying group, but we must also dampen expectations. Things can happen in football and we need to be well prepared.”

The manager also seemed to suggest he expects Ireland to benefit from a bounce under new management. I expect they will be much better in the coming matches.”