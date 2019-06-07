News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Swansea’s Daniel James to join Manchester United as clubs agree deal

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Manchester United have announced they have agreed a deal to sign Swansea winger Daniel James.

United will pay Swansea £18million, including add-ons, for the 21-year-old Wales international, Press Association Sport understands.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce that it has agreed, in principle, terms with both Swansea and Daniel James for his transfer to the club,” a statement on the Premier League side’s official website read.

“Daniel has successfully completed a medical at the Aon Training Complex. Further details will be communicated once the international transfer window opens next week.”

Swansea also announced that all parties had agreed for James to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing as United manager.

The Championship club said the transfer is expected to be formally completed on Tuesday.

