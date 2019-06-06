News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Swansea winger Daniel James set to becomes Solskjaer's first signing for Manchester United

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 11:03 AM

Swansea expect winger Daniel James to complete his move to Manchester United today, Press Association Sport understands.

James is understood to have left Wales’ base near Chester as they prepare for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary to undergo a medical at United’s Carrington training ground.

Sky Bet Championship club Swansea have agreed a fee in the region of £18million, including add-ons, for James.

Daniel James scored his first senior goal for Wales against Slovakia at the Cardiff City Stadium (Darren Staples/PA)

James will be United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing since he was appointed permanent manager at Old Trafford.

Wales international James enjoyed a breakthrough season under former Swans boss Graham Potter, who left the club last month to become Brighton’s manager.

A host of Premier League clubs had been linked with James, who had been close to joining Leeds in January before the move collapsed at the 11th hour.

James, left, made his senior debut for Wales against Albania last November (Adam Davy/PA)

James, who progressed through Swansea’s academy after joining from Hull in 2016, scored five goals in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

He made his senior debut for Wales in their friendly defeat in Albania last November and struck the winner when Ryan Giggs’ side beat Slovakia 1-0 in a Euro 2020 qualifier in March.

James is expected to rejoin the Wales squad before the upcoming qualifiers in Croatia on Saturday and in Hungary next Tuesday.

READ MORE

Football rumours from the media

- Press Association

More on this topic

Van Gaal: United chief Woodward has ‘zero understanding of football’

Michael Owen: Manchester United’s reboot will take longer than one summer

Gary Neville believes Manchester United can still attract big-name players

James Wilson set to leave Manchester United five years after his two-goal debut

Daniel JamesOle Gunnar SolskjaerWalesChampionshipPremier LeagueMan UtdSwanseaTOPIC: Manchester United FC

More in this Section

Podcast posers: ‘I don’t think a fella should be embarrassed to go into his workplace on a Monday morning’

Gianni Infantino says FIFA is ‘toxic’ no more as he gets second four-year term

Jordan Henderson sits out England training ahead of flight to Portugal

Bayern Munich yet to bid for Sane – Rummenigge


Lifestyle

Mick Flannery's Evening Train gets a new platform

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 05, 2019

    • 1
    • 3
    • 12
    • 29
    • 36
    • 44
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »