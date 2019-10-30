News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Suspension means Dundalk must go without player of the year Shields for Cup final

Suspension means Dundalk must go without player of the year Shields for Cup final
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 02:44 PM

Dundalk will be without key midfielder Chris Shields for this weekend's FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers.

The reigning League of Ireland player of the year has been hit with a one-game suspension for accumulating eight yellow cards this season.

Shields picked up his eighth booking in a dead-rubber 1-0 loss to Cork City on October 18.

An amnesty exists for players who accrue a one-game ban for five bookings before a cup final, but not for eight.

Dundalk are aiming to complete the treble by winning Sunday's final at the Aviva Stadium.

READ MORE

State of play: One-goal win over Denmark may not be enough for Ireland

More on this topic

Everton boss Marco Silva hails recent form of Theo WalcottEverton boss Marco Silva hails recent form of Theo Walcott

Tommy Doyle got calming words from grandfather Glyn Pardoe before Man City debutTommy Doyle got calming words from grandfather Glyn Pardoe before Man City debut

Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4Bury’s winding-up petition adjourned until December 4

Danny Ward praised for performance in Leicester’s Carabao Cup win at BurtonDanny Ward praised for performance in Leicester’s Carabao Cup win at Burton


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Xhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrowsXhaka’s Instagram switch raises eyebrows

UEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It OutUEFA has missed a chance to get tough on racism, claims Kick It Out

Counihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secretsCounihan, Ricken, and Moore to pass on coaching secrets

No discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – ZidaneNo discussion over Bale leaving as he visits London on personal matter – Zidane


Lifestyle

When Hallie Rubenhold’s book took a different view on the infamous killings, she wasn’t expecting the backlash that followed, writes Marjorie Brennan.Recalling the untold stories of the Ripper’s victims

Ireland's beauty brands have a lot to offer.The Skin Nerd: Land of saints and skincare: Our top Irish picks

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »