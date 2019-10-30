Suspension means Dundalk must go without player of the year Shields for Cup final

Dundalk will be without key midfielder Chris Shields for this weekend's FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers.

The reigning League of Ireland player of the year has been hit with a one-game suspension for accumulating eight yellow cards this season.

Shields picked up his eighth booking in a dead-rubber 1-0 loss to Cork City on October 18.

An amnesty exists for players who accrue a one-game ban for five bookings before a cup final, but not for eight.

Dundalk are aiming to complete the treble by winning Sunday's final at the Aviva Stadium.