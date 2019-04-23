Survey reveals who fans would prefer out of Liverpool and Man City to win Premier League

A survey by Paddy Power has shown that most football fans in the UK want Liverpool to win the Premier League title.

The poll, commissioned by the bookmakers, reveals that 56% of fans in the UK would rather see Jurgen Klopp’s side take the league spoils over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Out of the 18 Premier League clubs apart from City and Liverpool, only four want the Manchester club to lift the trophy - they include Southampton, Chelsea and unsurprisingly Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton.

It's not hard to guess who the fourth club is, Manchester United, 20% of whose supporters would rather see their club relegated than the Reds win the title.

Burnley's supporters were split right down the middle on who they wanted to triumph in May, but the fans from the remaining 12 clubs came down on Liverpool's side.

Spokesman Paddy Power said: “It seems the old Liverpool fan adage of ‘Scouse, Not English’ no longer applies, as survey results reveal the country is behind them in the title race.

“Any paranoid thoughts about teams plotting against them can also be put to bed, as all of their upcoming opponent’s fans say they are hoping Jurgen Klopp can end the 29-year wait.

“And it seems that Manchester is a City United, with all fans cheering on Guardiola. So much so, that one in five United supporters would rather see their team go down than Liverpool win it.”

