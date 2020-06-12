News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Supporters want Man City-Liverpool clash to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium

By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 11:21 AM

Liverpool supporters’ group the Spirit of Shankly has asked for input into the decision on where next month’s match against Manchester City should be played.

The fixture on July 2 is the only Premier League match in the rearranged 2019-20 calendar without a confirmed venue.

Manchester City Council’s safety advisory group will decide whether the Etihad Stadium can be used for the match, and SoS says it is vital fans are given a voice in the discussions.

The group tweeted: “The venue for just one PL game – Man City v Liverpool – is yet to be confirmed. SOS and @1894group_mcfc believe this should be played at the Etihad.

“We’ve asked for fan input into the police/safety advisory meeting on this fixture.”

Earlier this week the safety advisory group for Liverpool City Council gave the go-ahead for the Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park on June 21, which had been the only other fixture with an unconfirmed venue.

On May 29 the UK’s football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, said local forces had requested five matches to be played at neutral venues.

UK football policing lead DCC Mark Roberts (Aaron Chown/PA)
These were the Manchester City v Liverpool match, the Merseyside derby, Manchester United v Sheffield United, Manchester City v Newcastle and Newcastle v Liverpool.

The latter three are all listed to be played at the regular home venue on the Premier League’s website, with only City v Liverpool now listed as “TBC”.

The Premier League is set to resume on June 17, with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United and City hosting Arsenal.

The PA news agency understands a minute’s silence will take place in memory of the UK’s coronavirus victims at the matches on Wednesday, plus the games to follow on the weekend of June 19-22.

Teams will also have patches in support of the NHS sewn into their shirts as a mark of appreciation for the efforts of health and care workers during the pandemic.

