Superb Rashford free-kick sees United through

Marcus Rashford produced a moment of individual brilliance to secure Manchester United’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals following a third successive away victory that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will believe is a further sign things are finally going his side’s way after a period in which his own future had been questioned.

Chelsea may have dominated long periods of the game as they sought an eighth win on the bounce but United, and in particular Rashford, made the most of opportunities that came their way.

The forward had already shown impressive confidence in stepping up to convert the first half penalty that gave his side a 25th minute lead, despite having missed two of his three previous efforts, including one at Norwich City three days earlier.

His second, though, was particularly memorable, a superb free-kick struck from more than 30 yards out that proved to be the match-winner after Michy Batshuayi had equalised for Chelsea with powerful solo run and finish.

Solskjaer’s side spent most of the opening period attempting to contain the home side before eventually asserting themselves.

A well worked corner led to Scott McTominay meeting Daniel James’s near post cross with a first time shot that flew narrowly wide and it was James who drew the mistake from Marcos Alonso that led to Rashford’s opening goal.

Alonso gave the ball away with a misplaced pass to McTominay in his own half and then found himself on the wrong side of James as he raced back in an attempt to recover his error.

The winger broke into the home penalty area and when the Welshman’s run took him in front of the the Chelsea left-back, the resulting collision left referee Paul Tierney with little option but to point to the spot.

Rashford had missed from 12 yards at Carrow Road last Sunday but on this occasion he finished convincingly past Willy Caballero.

The goal was a reward for United’s more incisive approach. Chelsea continued to long enjoy periods of possession and make headway into their opponents’s half, particularly down the right hand flank where James and Hudson-Odoi combined to good effect.

Lampard’s side appeared to have notably boosted the tempo of their play following the restart and the speed with which they moved the ball across the pitch - with Jorginho inevitably the fulcrum - lead to an early chance when Alonso found the space to deliver a low cross that Hudson-Odoi wastefully miscued from just six yards out.

Moments later there were more signs of unease inside the visitors’s defence when Brandon Williams was forced into a desperate retreat to prevent another pass reaching Hudson-Odoi.

The young left-back then inadvisedly attempted to hook the ball clear and succeeded only in presenting Gilmour with a shooting opportunity that was blocked by Marcos Rojo.

Pressure was mounting and the equaliser eventually came on the hour, Batshuayi had struggled to make an impact on the game against United’s three centre backs but that changed dramatically when the forward challenged Harry Maguire for a Caballero clearance just inside the Chelsea half. batshuayi won the aerial duel, turned, and ran goalwards, leaving Maguire in his wake and past Rojo before placing a powerful shot past Romero from 20 yards out.

The introduction of Antony Martial and Andreas Pereira and subsequent shift from back three to back four finally injected life into United who had been backpedalling for most of the second period. And United were quickly rewarded for spending time in the Chelsea half when Fred was fouled by Pedro.

Not that there appeared to any immediate threat, given the infringement took place more than 30 yards from goal. Rashford, though, backed himself that distance and struck a dipping, swerving free-kick reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo in his Old Trafford pomp, leaving Caballero no chance of protecting his goal.

Chelsea (4-3-3): Caballero 6; James 7, Zouma 6, Guehi 6, Alonso 5; Gilmour 7 (Mount 70, 6), Jorginho 8, Kovacic 6; Hudson-Odoi 7, Batshuayi 7 (Abraham 78, 6), Pulisic 5 (Pedro 70,6).

Subs not used: Cumming, Giroud, Azpilicueta, Lamptey.

Man Utd (3-5-2): Romero 6; Lindelof 7 (Martial 66, 6), Maguire 5, Rojo 6; Wan Bissaka 6, McTominay 7, Fred 6, Williams 7; James 8, Lingard 6 (Pereira 66, 6), Rashford 9 (Young 80, 6).

Subs not used: Jones, Mata, Grant, Garner.

Referee: Paul Tierney (Lancashire) 7