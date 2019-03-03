NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sunderland's half-time entertainment goes viral after 'controversy'

Sunday, March 03, 2019 - 05:38 PM

A controversial moment during the half-time entertainment at the Stadium of Light has gone viral on social media.

The video in question shows a Sunderland fan racing a Plymouth supporter during the League One clash on Saturday.

Tasked with running halfway round the pitch and onto a through-ball, the winner would be whoever managed to put the ball into the back of the net first.

The Pilgrims fan had the edge as the pair approached the closing stages, when his opponent embraced the dark side of the game in his pursuit of victory.

There was a definite trip from the trailing athlete, who went on to roll the ball into the empty net before celebrating in front of the fans. After picking himself up, his beaten opponent was left cursing the moment of skulduggery.

A Sunderland representative told the Press Association that there was no animosity between the pair afterwards, adding that it was all in good spirits.

Meanwhile, fans online enjoyed the controversy.

“That blade of grass has caught a few out,” one social media user replied.

“Cracking effort from the Plymouth fans today. Safe journey home lads,” another wrote.

In the match itself, Sunderland furthered their promotion push with a 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Lee Cattermole and George Honeyman, while Plymouth sit just four points above the relegation zone.

- Press Association

