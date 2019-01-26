NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sunderland hot-shot Maja joins Bordeaux

Saturday, January 26, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Bordeaux have signed Sunderland striker Josh Maja, the two clubs have announced.

The 20-year-old is the Black Cats' top scorer this season with 15 goals in League One but has departed for France after signing a four-and-a-half-year deal with Les Girondins.

Josh Maja

Sunderland announced the news in a brief statement on their website which read: "Josh Maja has completed a move to Bordeaux. The 20-year old Sunderland AFC academy graduate has joined the French Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis."

Bordeaux confirmed the length of the contract and added: "Everyone here at the club is delighted to welcome such an exciting young talent to Bordeaux. Welcome to Bordeaux Josh!"

The fee was undisclosed but was reported to be around £3.5m. Maja will wear the number 27 shirt with his new club.

- Press Association


