Sunderland AFC staff member arrested on suspicion of 'sexual grooming' of boy

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 03:58 PM

A member of staff at Sunderland AFC has been arrested on suspicion of meeting a boy "following sexual grooming".

The 60-year-old man has been released under investigation by police, and has been suspended by the football club.

A spokesman for the League One side said: "We were made aware of allegations pertaining to a member of staff.

"We reported the matter to Northumbria Police immediately and the individual in question was suspended.

"Until such time as the police investigation has concluded, the club is unable to make further comment."

A Northumbria Police spokesman added: "Police have arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of meeting a male under the age of 16 following sexual grooming.

"He has since been released under investigation."


