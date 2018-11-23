Home»sport

Sturridge “in good shape” despite betting charge, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Friday, November 23, 2018 - 01:31 PM

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Daniel Sturridge’s focus has not wavered despite his looming Football Association misconduct charge for breaching betting rules.

29-year-old has stressed he “categorically has never gambled on football” and has requested more time to contest the charge having initially been given until Tuesday this week to respond.

Klopp said the striker remains in contention for the trip to Watford.

“You don’t see any influence on Daniel in training, so that’s good,” he said.

“I don’t know, I cannot say actually, anything about the case. It is difficult to get information about it but in training he is completely normal: in good shape, looks sharp, looks focused, but of course it is something you do not want to be involved in.

“But from my point of view, and until someone tells me something different and as long as he trains well, he is 100 per cent in contention.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Daniel SturridgeJurgen KloppPremier LeagueLiverpool

Related Articles

Sadio Mane agrees new deal with Liverpool

I understood reasons for Belgrade omission, says Liverpool star Shaqiri

Liverpool can do little to affect Manchester City’s progress – Virgil Van Dijk

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must win title to be considered success

More in this Section

Alonso hails Schumacher as greatest rival ahead of F1 exit

Tottenham face Chelsea in the pick of the Premier League action

Stephen Kenny insulted by ‘respect’ question; sets out his Ireland vision

Boost for Munster as Conor Murray set for return from injury lay-off


Lifestyle

10 ways to help children sleep better

Ask the expert: How do I tell my children their dad’s got cancer?

Dance-floor days: A look back at the iconic Sir Henry's 30 years on

Shop ‘til you drop this season: How the shopping habits of Irish consumers have changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 14
    • 15
    • 18
    • 25
    • 34
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »