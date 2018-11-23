Sturridge “in good shape” despite betting charge, says Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Daniel Sturridge’s focus has not wavered despite his looming Football Association misconduct charge for breaching betting rules.

29-year-old has stressed he “categorically has never gambled on football” and has requested more time to contest the charge having initially been given until Tuesday this week to respond.

Klopp said the striker remains in contention for the trip to Watford.

Daniel Sturridge has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules. Full statement: https://t.co/f5mIqOwfxw. pic.twitter.com/9CJtNUeNYP— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 12, 2018

“You don’t see any influence on Daniel in training, so that’s good,” he said.

“I don’t know, I cannot say actually, anything about the case. It is difficult to get information about it but in training he is completely normal: in good shape, looks sharp, looks focused, but of course it is something you do not want to be involved in.

“But from my point of view, and until someone tells me something different and as long as he trains well, he is 100 per cent in contention.”

- Press Association