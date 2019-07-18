News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sturridge banned from football for two weeks for breaching betting regulations

Sturridge banned from football for two weeks for breaching betting regulations
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been handed a two-week suspension from football and a £75,000 fine for breaching betting regulations, the Football Association has announced.

An independent regulatory commission found that Sturridge, capped 26 times by England, had given his brother inside information on a possible move to Sevilla during the January 2018 transfer window.

However, nine of the 11 charges were dismissed against Sturridge, who is free to resume his career on July 31 as four weeks of a six-week ban are suspended.

The FA is appealing the regulatory commission’s findings as well as the sanctions handed down to the former Manchester City and Chelsea forward, believing them to be too lenient.

An FA statement said: “Mr Sturridge faced 11 charges. Nine of those charges (1a, 1b, 2, 5, 6a, 6b and 7-9) concerned alleged breaches of the inside information rule, in that, it was said, Mr Sturridge had provided inside information to friends and family about his possible transfer moves in January 2018, which information had then been used for, or in relation to, betting. Those charges were dismissed by the Regulatory Commission.

“The regulatory commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla.

“In issuing that instruction, the regulatory commission found that, as a matter of fact, Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

“By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Sturridge a six-week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from July 17 2019.

The FA is appealing against the sanction handed to Sturridge (Nick Potts/PA)
The FA is appealing against the sanction handed to Sturridge (Nick Potts/PA)

“Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until August 31 2020, meaning that Sturridge will be able to resume participating by July 31 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8.

“In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Sturridge.

“The FA respectfully disagrees with the regulatory commission’s findings and will be appealing against the charges which were dismissed and the sanction which was imposed.”

Sturridge ended up switching to West Brom for the second half of the 2017-18 campaign after a move to LaLiga side Sevilla broke down.

The 29-year-old is currently without a club after being released by Liverpool at the end of last season, having scored 67 times in 160 appearances during his six-and-a-half year spell at Anfield.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Donal Conway insists FAI have a Plan B if review recommendations are rejectedDonal Conway insists FAI have a Plan B if review recommendations are rejected

Bury future secured, says club chairman Steve DaleBury future secured, says club chairman Steve Dale

Atletico boss Simeone a ‘massive’ factor in Trippier transferAtletico boss Simeone a ‘massive’ factor in Trippier transfer

Newcastle boss Bruce vows to win over the doubtersNewcastle boss Bruce vows to win over the doubters

Daniel SturridgefootballFootball AssociationLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Rahm hoping accommodation switch has Open benefits at PortrushRahm hoping accommodation switch has Open benefits at Portrush

Fear of missing out fuelled Rory McIlroy's Olympic u-turnFear of missing out fuelled Rory McIlroy's Olympic u-turn

Diarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan BDiarmuid O'Sullivan defends Cork against 'flakiness' but criticises lack of commitment, hunger, or plan B

Confirmed: Kieran Trippier quits Spurs for Atletico MadridConfirmed: Kieran Trippier quits Spurs for Atletico Madrid


Lifestyle

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

Don’t want to just chuck away all that clutter? Gabrielle Fagan reveals simple ways to get it out of sight.Seek and hide: 6 storage solutions to keep you and your rooms cool and calm this summer

From playsuits to parkas, here’s what to pack, whatever the weather. By Katie Wright.The beginner’s guide to festival fashion

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »