Stunning Spurs elbow their way into two-horse race

Everton 2 - 6 Tottenham

If all the speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with a potential move to Manchester United this summer is unsettling the Tottenham manager and his players, Liverpool and Manchester City had better hope that impact is shortlived.

Barely 24 hours after City had been upset at home by Crystal Palace, Pochettino’s side moved to within two points of them - and six of Jurgen Klopp’s leaders - with one of the most stunning performances of the Premier League season.

Two goals from the incredible Son Heung-Min, a couple more from the ever reliable Harry Kane and one apiece from Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen were the bare statistics of an impresive afternoon at Goodison Park.

But the ramifications of this display surely run far deeper than the bare facts and a league table which suddenly hints at the possibility of a three-horse title race in 2019, rather than the two-club procession it had seemed until this weekend.

“Everybody is talking about Liverpool and Man City, we’re just doing well like we normally do,” said Kane.

“There is still a long way to go but we’re in a good period. “Games are coming thick and fast but they are games we can definitely win. We just have to have a strong December, January, February … all the way through and see where we are in May.”

👏 @HKane has become only the second player to score 2+ goals in 4 consecutive #PL apps against a single opponent, after Michael Owen against Newcastle (Aug 1998 to May 2001)#EVETOT pic.twitter.com/n2sQ62o1Oe— Premier League (@premierleague) December 23, 2018

Suitably under-stated as Kane may have been, all the talking had been done on the Goodison pitch in the 90 preceding minutes, another excellent display in a 29-day period that has seen Spurs’ injury-hit squad play nine games, winning seven - including victories over Inter, Chelsea and Arsenal - draw at Barcelona and lose only to Arsenal in the Premier League.

“I still believe that Liverpool and Manchester City are the real contenders and favourites to win the Premier League,” said Pochettino.

Then we are there, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United still a way back.



There is still a long way to see if we are real contenders or not. Football is about being consistent. If we are able to be consistent and play in the way we played tonight, yes, maybe we will arrive in April being a real contender.

There also appeared to be a long way for Spurs to go after Theo Walcott turned in Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s cross to give Everton the lead after 20 minutes.

Three minutes later, Calvert-Lewin again had the ball in the goal, from a Walcott cross, only for his header to be correctly ruled out for a push on Davinson Sanchez. And, from there, Everton’s afternoon unravelled.

Specifically, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was central to that unravelling, rushing from his area after 27 minutes to deal with Kane’s through ball, colliding with Kurt Zouma and offering Son an open net which the South Korean gratefully accepted with a precise finish.

Spurs had already threatened, despite Everton’s goalscoring start to the game, and continued to do so - relentlessly.

After 35 minutes, Alli and Moussa Sissoko passed their way through the Everton midfield before the latter sent Son racing into the area for a shot that was saved by Pickford.

The keeper might have done more to turn the ball away from goal instead of directing the rebound into the centre of the home penalty area where Alli, having followed up the attack, was unmarked and able to steer a shot through Pickford.

Spurs were well in control, Everton - and their keeper in particular - looking desperately susceptible at the back. And it was about to get far worse, with goals either side of the interval.

On 41 minutes, Kieran Trippier lined up one of his trademark free-kicks on the edge of the Everton area, his excellent delivery striking the right-hand post and rebounding back into play for Kane to steer the ball into an empty net from a dozen or so yards.

Then, with Alli replaced at the interval by Pochettino, Spurs maintained their domination just three minutes after the restart as Kane’s crossshot into the area was blocked by Seamus Coleman.

The ball fell kindly to the unmarked Eriksen who struck an exemplary 20-yard finish past the dive of Pickford and into the goal for a 4-1 lead.

A #PL Christmas treat for you... 🎄 With 8️⃣ goals, #EVETOT is the highest-scoring Premier League match of the season so far 👏 pic.twitter.com/LIhY2RpA6C — Premier League (@premierleague) December 23, 2018

It was astonishing how quickly the afternoon had gone south for Marco Silva’s side, although Everton gave their supporters brief hope when they pulled a goal back on 51 minutes.

Richarlison’s pass found Gylfi Sigurdsson outside the area, but with four white shirts around him. Yet the Icelandic international did an excellent job of shedding the attention before scoring from 12 yards with a shot into the far corner.

The hope did not last long. Just after the hour, substitute Erik Lamela payed through Son, as Everton pushed up, and the South Korean raced through before beating Pickford for the fifth time.

There was something of a reprieve for the home side, for the next 13 minutes at least, but eventually Ben Davies linked with Son whose left-wing cross was turned in by Kane from eight yards to complete the rout.

However, the standing ovation home supporters handed Tottenham’s stars as they left the field spoke volumes.

“Now we’re close but I think we need to be cautious, going step by step, game by game,” said Pochettino of Spurs’ new-found title aspirations.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1):

Pickford 4; Coleman 5, Keane 5, Zouma 5, Digne 4; Gomes 5 (Schneiderlin 52, 6), T Davies 5; Walcott 7, Sigurdsson 8 (Tosun 83), Richarlison 5 (Bernard 74); Calvert-Lewin 5. Subs: Stekelenburg, Baines, Mina, Niasse.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1):

Lloris 6; Trippier 7, Alderweireld 7, Sanchez 6, B Davies 7; Winks 7, Sissoko 7 (Moura 83); Son 9 (Skipp 79, 6), Alli 8 (Lamela 45, 6), Eriksen 8; Kane 8. Subs: Gazzaniga, Rose, Walker-Peters, Foyth.

Referee:

Paul Tierney 6.