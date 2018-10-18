Stunning free kick the latest high as Wayne Rooney proves a big hit Stateside

Wayne Rooney scored a stunning free-kick to secure DC United a 1-0 win over Toronto as his excellent Major League Soccer form continued.

The 32-year-old former England captain has made a considerable impact in the United States following his move to the Washington outfit from Everton over the summer. Rooney has scored six goals in his last five games (John McDonnell/AP).

Here, Press Association Sport takes a close look at how things have gone for Rooney in the MLS so far.

The statistics – Rooney

Rooney’s goal against Toronto made it six in his last five games, and he has a total of 10 in 18 MLS appearances (16 starts), having made his debut in mid-July and got off the mark in his fourth match. He has registered a brace on three occasions, and also produced seven assists so far.

The highlights

Prior to his moment of magic against Toronto, Rooney scored a fine free-kick in a 4-1 defeat of the Portland Timbers in August, the second of his two goals in that game, and he also completed a brace in delightful fashion in a 5-0 win over the Montreal Impact last month as he lobbed goalkeeper Evan Bush from distance.

A memorable contribution that did not involve him scoring came in stoppage time at the end of August’s 3-2 triumph against Orlando City at Audi Field. The visitors looked set to snatch victory as they launched a counter-attack. Will Johnson broke free, but Rooney sprinted back and won the ball with a last-ditch tackle. He then advanced forward and sent a wonderful delivery into the box, where Luciano Acosta headed home the winner.

The statistics – DC

When Rooney made his DC bow, the club were bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference – they had taken 11 points from their first 14 games of the season, winning just twice. In the 18 matches that have followed they have won 11 times and accrued 36 points, and they are currently in the play-off places, lying sixth. The Toronto result was their fourth successive victory.- Press Association