Students taught a lesson as Bohs cruise to impressive win

Bohemians 3 - 0 UCD

Clinical Bohemians saw off a first-half barrage from UCD to win 3-0 and move back into second place in the Premier Division.

Dinny Corcoran broke the deadlock from the spot against the run of play just before half time before Conor Levingston and the Students were in complete control of the opening half hour and had a number of gilt-edged chances to take the lead.

Aaron Barry was thankful to see his attempted clearance just about clear the near post on seven minutes, and Liam Scales headed just over from Gary O’Neill’s subsequent delivery.

Jason McClelland test James Talbot with a fiercely-struck near post effort and, from the resulting corner, Richie O’Farrell’s header clipped the top of the crossbar.

Yoyo Mahdy met Neil Farrugia’s centre with a first-time shot that looked destined for the roof of the net, but Talbot pulled off an outstanding reaction stop to tip it onto the bar.

Bohs finally threatened the UCD goal when Paul Doyle coughed up possession on the edge of the box and Danny Mandroiu drove over, before the same player forced a save from Conor Kearns.

The Gypsies simply couldn’t handle the movement of Farrugia, and the winger forced another good stop from Talbot as he broke with pace through the middle.

The missed chances came back to bite the Students two minutes from the break when Mark Dignam showed his inexperience to haul down Danny Grant, and Corcoran took full advantage.

Bohs doubled their lead six minutes into the second half as a flowing move saw the influential Grant in down the right and he pulled back for Levingston to finish with a low first-time shot.

Grant got on the scoresheet himself four minutes later as Kearns could only turn Mandroiu’s shot onto the post, and the 19-year-old reacted first to force home the loose ball.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Lyons, Barry, Finnerty, Leahy; Buckley (McCourt 76), Levingston, Mandroiu; Grant (Reghba 73), Devaney (Graydon 70), Corcoran.

UCD: Kearns; Tobin, Scales, Collins, Dignam (Molloy 64); O'Neill, Doyle, O’Farrell; Farrugia, McClelland (McDonald 64), Mahdy (Davis 64).

Referee: Paul Tuite (Dublin).