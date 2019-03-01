NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Stuani brace continues misery for relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano

Friday, March 01, 2019 - 10:25 PM

Cristhian Stuani starred again as Girona continued their recent revival with a 2-0 victory over a Rayo Vallecano side who have now lost five league games on the trot.

Stuani scored both goals to take his tally for the season to 15 in LaLiga, a mark only bettered by Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international opened the scoring on the half-hour mark when he poked home from Alex Granell’s corner before finishing off 10-man Rayo in the 85th minute with a far-post header following a counter-attack.

That earned Girona a second successive away victory, after stunning Real Madrid 2-1 on their last trip to the capital a fortnight ago to end a 13-match winless run in all competitions.

Victory was no more than the Catalan outfit deserved, with Granell and Pere Pons Riera both hitting the woodwork, while Cristian Portu and Pedro Alcala  also went close.

Rayo were not without their chances, with visiting goalkeeper Gorka Iraizoz doing well to deny Adrian Embarba and Raul De Tomas.

But the home side lost Abdoulaye Ba to a straight red card for a professional foul on the hour and could find no way back.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Shelvey has to earn Newcastle recall, says boss Benitez

Leinster tame Cheetahs to claim semi-final sport

Guardiola poised to splash the cash during the off-season

‘Strange if I’m not here next season’ says Solskjaer after starring in United promotional video


KEYWORDS

Spanish La LigaGironaRayo VallecanoRayo Vallecano vs GironaCampo de Futbol de Vallecas

More in this Section

Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships

UEFA was right to look into Chelsea chanting, says Kick It Out

Captain Valencia set for United exit after 10 years at Old Trafford

Here is the Ireland XI squad to play Liverpool Legends in Sean Cox fundraiser


Lifestyle

What is the ‘zombie mask’? The bizarre beauty treatment that made Kim and Kourtney unrecognisable

The ideal destination for a (golden) girls weekend away in Kerry

Experience the life aquatic at Boulogne-sur-Mer

Wine with Leslie Williams: Focus on an underappreciated grape

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 19
    • 38
    • 46
    • 6

Full Lotto draw results »