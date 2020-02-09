Storm Ciara: FAI postpone President's Cup Final; GAA call off three games

The President's Cup Final has been postponed, the FAI have announced.

The League of Ireland curtain-raiser was due to take place at Oriel Park in Dundalk this afternoon.

Storm Ciara has been raging through the country, bringing gusts of up to 130km/h and leaving thousands without power.

The game traditionally sees the league champions take on the FAI Cup winners.

The 2020 edition was to see Dundalk play Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI said in a statement:

"Following discussions with all parties this morning, the FAI, in conjunction with Dundalk FC, has taken the decision to postpone today’s President’s Cup final between Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers in the interest of safety for players, fans and all involved with the game scheduled for Oriel Park at 3pm.

"Discussions on a new date for the fixture will take place in due course."

The League of Ireland is due to kick off next weekend with the first round of fixtures beginning on Friday, February 14.

The GAA has also been affected by the weather.

The association confirmed that the Football League Division Two clash between Laois and Cavan has also been postponed.

In Division Three, Louth and Offaly's game has been called off as well as Wicklow and Sligo's Division Four clash.

The GAA has said that CCCC will confirm re-fixtures details tomorrow.

Three Ladies Football clashes have also been postponed.

Tipperary v Westmeath, Cavan v Wexford and Fermanagh v Roscommon have all been called off.

Racing at Punchestown today has also been cancelled.