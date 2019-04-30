Still no date for Bolton’s cancelled clash with Brentford

Bolton’s postponed Sky Bet Championship fixture against Brentford will not take place this week, the English Football League has announced.

Originally scheduled to take place last Saturday, the fixture was cancelled after Bolton players refused to play in protest at unpaid wages.

Wanderers have been told they must fulfil their two outstanding fixtures – the Brentford clash as well as a trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday – with the EFL to decide on Thursday when the Brentford match will take place.

The Brentford game will not be rearranged for this week, with the EFL confirming it could take place after the last round of fixtures has been completed.

“The EFL has this morning confirmed that Bolton Wanderers’ suspended Sky Bet Championship fixture with Brentford will not be played this week,” a statement released by the governing body read.

“The EFL Board will now determine on Thursday 2 May 2019 as to what arrangements are to be put in place in regards to the fixture and Bolton Wanderers will be instructed accordingly.

“As previously advised EFL Regulations do provide for any League match to be played within four days of the end of the normal playing season (Sunday 5 May 2019).

“The EFL reserves its position in relation to the Club not making the arrangements to play the game at the earliest opportunity and this matter will be brought to the attention of the Independent Disciplinary Commission the Club has been referred to at the appropriate time.” Bolton’s players, including defender Mark Beevers, have not been paid of late. (Dave Thompson/PA)

Businessman Laurence Bassini had looked set to complete a takeover of the ailing club, already relegated to League One for next season, but that was thrown into doubt on Monday.

In an earlier statement, released on Saturday, Bolton accused Bassini of failing to keep his pledge that players and staff would be paid during the takeover process.

There are now reports Bassini will meet with EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey at some point on Tuesday to discuss his proposed takeover deal.

- Press Association